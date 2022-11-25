Canadian agencies secure 83 spots on Epica shortlist Overall, 20 local agencies earned nominations at the awards judged by the advertising trade press.

Canadian agencies are set to have a strong showing at this year’s The Epica Awards, having already earned the second-most number of shortlist nominations.

The Epica Awards are voted on by journalists working in the global advertising and marketing trade press, including strategy. Overall, 20 Canadian agencies had campaigns shortlisted in this year’s awards. Combined, they earned 83 shortlist spots, the second-most behind Germany’s 108.

Rethink secured the most nominations, earning 20 spots for work with Decathlon, Heinz Ketchup, IKEA, McCain, Penguin Random House, Purdy’s, Tree Canada and YWCA Metro Vancouver.

Zulu Alpha Kilo earned 12 shortlist spots for campaigns with Harry Rosen, HomeEquity Bank, Pfaff Harley-Davidson, Pizza Pizza, The Royal Canadian Legion and the group of equity organizations behind “The Micropedia of Microaggressions.” Close behind was Leo Burnett, which earned 11 spots for Enbridge, Milk-Bone, Premier Paint, TD Bank, Top5, Toronto Star and Vector.

From here, the shortlisted entries will be evaluated by the grand jury, led this year by Creative Ladder co-founder and former AdWeek editor David Griner. Grand Prix and Gold winners will be announced during a ceremony screened on Dec. 8, with the Silver and Bronze winners to be announced the following day.

The Canadian shortlisted campaigns can be found below, with the full list available on the Epica Website.

Rethink: 20

Decathlon, “Ability Signs”

Experiential & Shopper Marketing

Integrated Campaigns

Sports-related Advertising

Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz Canada), “Draw Ketchup”

Food

Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz Canada), “Ketchup A.I.”

Creative Use of A.I.

Food

Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz Canada), “La Tomatina Ketchup”

Food

Topical & Real-time Advertising

Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz Canada), “Vintage Drip”

Food

Promotions & Incentives

Heinz Ketchup & McCain Fries (Kraft Heinz Canada & McCain Foods), “The Love Collab”

Food

Social Networks

IKEA Canada, “Set-the-Table Cloths”

Product Design

Penguin Random House Canada, “The Unburnable Book”

Media Innovation – Alternative Media

Publication Design

Topical & Real-time Advertising

Purdy’s, “Holiday Braille Box”

Packaging Design

Tree Canada, “Offset Mode”

Creative Use of Data

Public Interest – Environment

YWCA Metro Vancouver, “Add The M”

Topical & Real-time Advertising

Zulu Alpha Kilo: 12

Black Business and Professional Association, et. al., “The Micropedia of Microaggressions”

Public Interest – Gender Equity

Public Relations

Websites

Harry Rosen, “Hijacking the Masters”

Branded Content – Product & Brand Integration

HomeEquity Bank, “Metaverse Homes for Heroes”

Financial Services

Pfaff Harley-Davidson, “Tough Turban”

Packaging Design

Pizza Pizza, “Fixed Rate Pizza”

Topical & Real-time Advertising

Pizza Pizza, “Pizza Pie Charts”

Copywriting & Storytelling

Royal Canadian Legion & HomeEquity Bank, “Orders of Sacrifice”

Direct Marketing

Packaging Design

Promotions & Incentives

Zulu Alpha Kilo, “Awards Gone Wild”

Self-promotion

Leo Burnett: 11

Enbridge, “Tomorrow is On”

Corporate Image

Online & Viral Films

Leo Burnett, “Sunshine in a Box”

Packaging Design

Milk-Bone (Smucker), “Chewpons”

Food

Social Networks

Premier Paint (Canadian Tire), “Manhole Messages”

Experiential & Shopper Marketing

Household Maintenance

TD Bank, “Becoming An Investor”

Best Use of Sound

Top5, “Top5 Travel”

Recreation & Leisure

Toronto Star, “Subscribe to Change”

Media

Vector (Kellogg’s Canada), “Off The Couch Bags”

Product Design

DonerNorth: 8

Canada’s Organ & Tissue Donation Community, “The Donated Commercial”

Best Use of Sound

Copywriting & Storytelling

Media Innovation – Traditional Media

Radio Advertising

DonerNorth, “Organ DonerNorth”

Self-promotion

Interval House, “Bruised Fruit”

Experiential & Shopper Marketing

Public Interest – Gender Equity

Public Interest – Social

FCB Canada: 5

BMO, “Gear Up”

Corporate Image

BMO, “NXT LVL”

Metaverse

BMO, “Rainbow Deposits”

Mobile Campaigns

Canadian Down Syndrome Society, “The Mindsets Paper”

Creative Use of Data

Voila (Sobeys), “Trending 2 Table”

Online & Mobile Services

Grey Canada/Tank: 3

Razom, “Feel What We Feel”

Integrated Campaigns

Public Relations

Topical & Real-time Advertising

John St.: 3

Goodfood, “A Goodfood Fantasy”

Online & Mobile Services

John St., “20th Anniversary”

Events

No Frills (Loblaw Companies Limited), “Aisles of Glory: Legends of the Haul”

Apps & Games

McCann Canada: 3

Canadian Lung Association, “Lungs in the Air”

Creative Use of Data

Public Interest – Environment

Wendy’s Canada, “The Wendy’s Phone”

Creative Technology

Performance Art: 3

Black & Abroad, “The Black Elevation Map”

Creative Use of Data

Transport & Tourism

Websites

Citizen Relations: 2

Canadian Mental Health Association, “Ugly Truths Holiday Sweaters”

Public Interest – Social

Topical & Real-time Advertising

Lg2: 2

Government of Quebec, “It Stops Now”

Public Interest – Social (2)

The Local Collective: 2

Food Banks Canada, “Starve The Hunger”

Copywriting & Storytelling

Post Production & Visual Effects

Taxi: 2

Amnesty International, “The Systemic Racism Pin”

Social Networks

Volkswagen Canada, “Le Pompiste”

Vehicles & Automotive Service

The Vanity: 2

The Vanity, “Monster Mayhem”

Post Production & Visual Effects

Self-promotion

Contobox: 1

The Home Depot, “Build Your Smart Home Today”

Online Ads

Fuse Create: 1

Hilton, “Hilton on the Green”

Sports-related Advertising

Giants & Gentlemen: 1

Assaulted Women’s Helpline, “The House With No Escape”

Public Interest – Social

No Fixed Address: 1

Canadian Centre for Child Protection, “Unwanted Film Festival”

Events

Steven Kim Photography: 1

Assaulted Women’s Helpline, “No Escape”

Advertising Photography