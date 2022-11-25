Canadian agencies secure 83 spots on Epica shortlist
Overall, 20 local agencies earned nominations at the awards judged by the advertising trade press.
Canadian agencies are set to have a strong showing at this year’s The Epica Awards, having already earned the second-most number of shortlist nominations.
The Epica Awards are voted on by journalists working in the global advertising and marketing trade press, including strategy. Overall, 20 Canadian agencies had campaigns shortlisted in this year’s awards. Combined, they earned 83 shortlist spots, the second-most behind Germany’s 108.
Rethink secured the most nominations, earning 20 spots for work with Decathlon, Heinz Ketchup, IKEA, McCain, Penguin Random House, Purdy’s, Tree Canada and YWCA Metro Vancouver.
Zulu Alpha Kilo earned 12 shortlist spots for campaigns with Harry Rosen, HomeEquity Bank, Pfaff Harley-Davidson, Pizza Pizza, The Royal Canadian Legion and the group of equity organizations behind “The Micropedia of Microaggressions.” Close behind was Leo Burnett, which earned 11 spots for Enbridge, Milk-Bone, Premier Paint, TD Bank, Top5, Toronto Star and Vector.
From here, the shortlisted entries will be evaluated by the grand jury, led this year by Creative Ladder co-founder and former AdWeek editor David Griner. Grand Prix and Gold winners will be announced during a ceremony screened on Dec. 8, with the Silver and Bronze winners to be announced the following day.
The Canadian shortlisted campaigns can be found below, with the full list available on the Epica Website.
Rethink: 20
Decathlon, “Ability Signs”
Experiential & Shopper Marketing
Integrated Campaigns
Sports-related Advertising
Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz Canada), “Draw Ketchup”
Food
Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz Canada), “Ketchup A.I.”
Creative Use of A.I.
Food
Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz Canada), “La Tomatina Ketchup”
Food
Topical & Real-time Advertising
Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz Canada), “Vintage Drip”
Food
Promotions & Incentives
Heinz Ketchup & McCain Fries (Kraft Heinz Canada & McCain Foods), “The Love Collab”
Food
Social Networks
IKEA Canada, “Set-the-Table Cloths”
Product Design
Penguin Random House Canada, “The Unburnable Book”
Media Innovation – Alternative Media
Publication Design
Topical & Real-time Advertising
Purdy’s, “Holiday Braille Box”
Packaging Design
Tree Canada, “Offset Mode”
Creative Use of Data
Public Interest – Environment
YWCA Metro Vancouver, “Add The M”
Topical & Real-time Advertising
Zulu Alpha Kilo: 12
Black Business and Professional Association, et. al., “The Micropedia of Microaggressions”
Public Interest – Gender Equity
Public Relations
Websites
Harry Rosen, “Hijacking the Masters”
Branded Content – Product & Brand Integration
HomeEquity Bank, “Metaverse Homes for Heroes”
Financial Services
Pfaff Harley-Davidson, “Tough Turban”
Packaging Design
Pizza Pizza, “Fixed Rate Pizza”
Topical & Real-time Advertising
Pizza Pizza, “Pizza Pie Charts”
Copywriting & Storytelling
Royal Canadian Legion & HomeEquity Bank, “Orders of Sacrifice”
Direct Marketing
Packaging Design
Promotions & Incentives
Zulu Alpha Kilo, “Awards Gone Wild”
Self-promotion
Leo Burnett: 11
Enbridge, “Tomorrow is On”
Corporate Image
Online & Viral Films
Leo Burnett, “Sunshine in a Box”
Packaging Design
Milk-Bone (Smucker), “Chewpons”
Food
Social Networks
Premier Paint (Canadian Tire), “Manhole Messages”
Experiential & Shopper Marketing
Household Maintenance
TD Bank, “Becoming An Investor”
Best Use of Sound
Top5, “Top5 Travel”
Recreation & Leisure
Toronto Star, “Subscribe to Change”
Media
Vector (Kellogg’s Canada), “Off The Couch Bags”
Product Design
DonerNorth: 8
Canada’s Organ & Tissue Donation Community, “The Donated Commercial”
Best Use of Sound
Copywriting & Storytelling
Media Innovation – Traditional Media
Radio Advertising
DonerNorth, “Organ DonerNorth”
Self-promotion
Interval House, “Bruised Fruit”
Experiential & Shopper Marketing
Public Interest – Gender Equity
Public Interest – Social
FCB Canada: 5
BMO, “Gear Up”
Corporate Image
BMO, “NXT LVL”
Metaverse
BMO, “Rainbow Deposits”
Mobile Campaigns
Canadian Down Syndrome Society, “The Mindsets Paper”
Creative Use of Data
Voila (Sobeys), “Trending 2 Table”
Online & Mobile Services
Grey Canada/Tank: 3
Razom, “Feel What We Feel”
Integrated Campaigns
Public Relations
Topical & Real-time Advertising
John St.: 3
Goodfood, “A Goodfood Fantasy”
Online & Mobile Services
John St., “20th Anniversary”
Events
No Frills (Loblaw Companies Limited), “Aisles of Glory: Legends of the Haul”
Apps & Games
McCann Canada: 3
Canadian Lung Association, “Lungs in the Air”
Creative Use of Data
Public Interest – Environment
Wendy’s Canada, “The Wendy’s Phone”
Creative Technology
Performance Art: 3
Black & Abroad, “The Black Elevation Map”
Creative Use of Data
Transport & Tourism
Websites
Citizen Relations: 2
Canadian Mental Health Association, “Ugly Truths Holiday Sweaters”
Public Interest – Social
Topical & Real-time Advertising
Lg2: 2
Government of Quebec, “It Stops Now”
Public Interest – Social (2)
The Local Collective: 2
Food Banks Canada, “Starve The Hunger”
Copywriting & Storytelling
Post Production & Visual Effects
Taxi: 2
Amnesty International, “The Systemic Racism Pin”
Social Networks
Volkswagen Canada, “Le Pompiste”
Vehicles & Automotive Service
The Vanity: 2
The Vanity, “Monster Mayhem”
Post Production & Visual Effects
Self-promotion
Contobox: 1
The Home Depot, “Build Your Smart Home Today”
Online Ads
Fuse Create: 1
Hilton, “Hilton on the Green”
Sports-related Advertising
Giants & Gentlemen: 1
Assaulted Women’s Helpline, “The House With No Escape”
Public Interest – Social
No Fixed Address: 1
Canadian Centre for Child Protection, “Unwanted Film Festival”
Events
Steven Kim Photography: 1
Assaulted Women’s Helpline, “No Escape”
Advertising Photography