Pomp and Circumstance named PR AOR for Air Miles The loyalty program is shuffling in a new PR team amid significant transformation at the company itself.

Toronto public relations agency Pomp and Circumstance is adding one of the country’s largest loyalty programs, Air Miles, to its client portfolio.

The rewards program has selected the agency to lead its PR in time for its 30th anniversary, replacing Ogilvy, which was named its PR AOR last December as part of a new agency roster that also included BHLA on creative, Fuse Create on experiential and Media Experts on media. Pomp and Circumstance was selected through a review.

In its role, Pomp and Circumstance will lead the brand’s B2B and B2C communications, helping to drive new connections and attract new audiences and partners to the reward program.

The appointment comes at a time that the loyalty program is itself undergoing considerable transformation, attempting to transition into an insights-driven data platform. Last week, as part of that transition, it announced new partnerships that would enable it to issue rewards in the metaverse.

“The opportunity to help Canadians view an iconic brand like Air Miles through a fresh, modern lens is exactly the kind of creative challenge that we are made for,” said Lindsay Mattick, co-founder and CD at Pomp and Circumstance. “We are proud that they chose to work with our team of connected and creative thinkers and feel privileged to partner with them during a transformational time in their remarkable 30-year history.”