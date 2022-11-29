Jury announced for the 2023 SIA Awards Meet the experts joining co-chairs Johanna Andren and Ari Elkouby to judge the best shopper and activation work.

With just over one week to finalize entries, the Shopper Innovation + Activation Awards have revealed its co-chair, as well as the judges who will help them choose the winners at next year’s edition.

The Shopper Innovation + Activation Awards recognize innovative and collaborative achievements across shopper marketing, retail, brand activation and experiential. As in past years, they will be awarded at the Shopper Marketing Forum in the spring.

Joining co-chairs Johanna Andren, CMO at IKEA Canada (pictured left, top) and Ari Elkouby, CCO at Wunderman Thompson (pictured left, bottom), are 10 jurors from both the brand and agency sectors. They will be assisted by a shortlist jury that will help narrow down the volume of entries before final judging.

The full list of both juries can be found below. The final deadline for entries to the SIA Awards is on Dec. 9. More information, including categories and entry criteria, can be found on the Shopper Innovation + Activation Awards website.

2023 Shopper Innovation + Activation Awards Jury

Johanna Andren, CMO, IKEA Canada (co-chair)

Ari Elkouby, CCO, Wunderman Thompson (co-chair)

Stacey Biggar, director of marketing, Cadbury Canada, Mondelez

Ryan Booth, creative director, Thinkingbox

Thane Calder, founder, Cloudraker

Lauren Dineen-Duarte, VP, corporate affairs and communications, American Express Canada

Tanbir Grover, chief marketing and digital officer, Pet Valu

Sarah Jordan, CEO, Mastermind Toys

Debbie Lai, SVP, marketing, loyalty and strategy, Rexall

Doug Muir, ECD, DonerNorth

David Patton, head of marketing, Wine Rack, Arterra Wines

Michelle Spivak, group creative director, Rethink

2023 Shopper Innovation + Activation Awards Shortlist Jury

Lorne Cooperberg, SVP, growth and innovation, Proof

Jean-Francois Joyal, partner, creativity and business solutions, Bob Agence

Zuheir Kotob, ACD, Cossette

John Rocco, VP, head of global brand, Scotiabank

Garett Senez, partner, Quark Baby

Laura Serra, ECD, Mosaic