Beacon forms ‘working alliance’ with Flint & Steel The agencies will use combined expertise in communications and creative to offer integrated solutions for clients.

Full-service communications agency Beacon Media Group is teaming up with New York-based creative shop Flint & Steel.

Beacon specializes in entertainment, toy and gaming clients, and was known as Chizcomm until a rebranding earlier this year. Its team in Toronto focuses on PR, social media and influencer work, with its New Jersey-based office focusing on media planning and buying. It has worked with Flint & Steel on collaborative projects with large-scale brands several times over the years, with the agency providing support with its expertise in creative, strategy, branding and content. Beacon’s clients have included Pet Valu, Jumpstart Academy and IMC Toys. Flint & Steel has done work stateside for Samsung, Cheetos, Footlocker, Pillsbury and Nestle.

Making the alliance official, the two agencies note, will allow them to continue to support clients with multi-disciplined teams, with their complimentary cabilities allowing them to create fully integrated solutions.

“As we continue to prioritize our clients’ success, we know that elevating the value proposition will not only provide our clients with solutions they are looking for but will position Beacon Media Group for scaling opportunities as we open the door to larger consumer brands,” says Cindy Kelly, head of client and brand partnerships at Beacon Media Group. Chris McKee, CEO of Flint & Steel, adds that the strategic alignment doubles down on its shared intent, and ensures greater integration and benefit.

Though the agencies did not say which clients they were currently collaborating on, they did say they are actively running client campaigns for global partners in the Canadian market, with “several new key campaigns set to launch as early as next week.” The team is also currently working on an “inspired new series” celebrating creative learning with activations in broadcast, in-school and retail.