Cook It hires Matyas Gabor as CMO The former BRP executive takes the marketing helm as the meal kit service prepares to scale into new markets.

Montreal-based meal kit service Cook It has a new CMO.

The company has named Matyas Gabor to the role. He brings more than 15 years of senior leadership experience to the role, working since February on a freelance basis after spending nearly four years with BRP, including nearly one and a half years as its VP of digital customer experience.

In his new role, he will be responsible for leading the meal kit service’s post-pandemic growth efforts and help it expand into new markets, especially those outside of its home base in Quebec.

While Cook It’s subscription numbers aren’t publicly available, the company has spent much of the past year revising its programs and preparing for further scale. Last month, it revisited and developed new subscription models to offer customers a mix of ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat meals, while also revising its Star Chef reward program, which is a key differentiator for it in the category.

The company also reported 4% growth in its most recent fiscal year, while adding investment partners including Fonds de Solidarité FTQ, which invested $10 million for the acquisition of its ready-to-eat facilities, as well as $5 million in financing from Desjardins Capital to improve customer experience. It also partnered with multinational agri-food brand Sodexo to produce new meals.

The addition of Gabor will help to bring all of these efforts together and drive the company’s communications forward.

“Matyas’ solid background in marketing, customer experience and technology is backed by several impressive achievements,” says Judith Fetzer, president and cofounder of Cook It. “He is an essential, strategic partner in achieving our goals.”