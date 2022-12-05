Zulu Alpha Kilo promotes two to creative director

Jonah Flynn and Michael Siegers are set to take on greater duties at Zulu Alpha Kilo after being promoted to creative director roles at the agency.

Flyyn and Siegers started at Zulu in 2017 as a copywriter and art director, respectively, and were promoted to ACD roles in 2019. Since joining the agency, the pair have worked on campaigns include Tim Hortons’ “The Away Game,” Subaru’s “The G.O.O.A.T.” and Pizza Pizza’s “Fixed Rate Pizza” and “Everybody Deserves Pizza.”

“Whether it’s creating a brand platform, experiential activation or promo video, their work is consistently original, fresh, irreverent and drives results for our clients,” said Zak Mroueh, the agency’s founder and CCO.

Zulu Alpha Kilo’s newest creative directors follow a slate of promotions the agency made over the summer. That’s on top of new additions it has made, particularly in its newly established Vancouver and New York offices, as well as its emerging media offering.