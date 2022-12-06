POCAM opens third edition of ‘Visible & Vocal’ survey

People of Colour in Advertising and Marketing (POCAM) is once again looking for BIPOC to make their voices heard on the state of the industry and the challenges they still face in the workplace.

Now in its third year, the “Visible & Vocal” survey aims to capture the experiences of BIPOC working in advertising and marketing in their own words, and also help create a roadmap towards making the industry more diverse and inclusive.

The survey is open to BIPOC working in Canada’s advertising and marketing industry. All responses are kept anonymous and confidential, with data analyzed in aggregate to ensure that identities remain anonymous.

Non-BIPOC allies are being asked to share the survey within their networks to support the cause.

Last year’s edition of the survey found that, despite pledges from their employers, there had been little statistical evidence of material change within ad agencies and marketing departments. Further, it found that BIPOC were often the ones tasked with driving change, often on top of their existing duties.