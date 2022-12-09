2022 Agency Holiday Cards: Part One

It’s the holiday season, which means strategy will be posting all of the holiday greetings, techy tools and quirky products Canadian agencies have created this year, as they come in. If you want to submit your own holiday card, get in touch.

Klick Health

Life sciences agency Klick Health is reminding stakeholders that the holidays can be a lonely time for many seniors – increasingly so since the start of the pandemic.

The agency’s video serves as a reminder to “be the light in someone’s day,” a sentimental three-minute holiday production created with the Tony Stacey Centre for Veterans Care in Scarborough to trumpet the power of community and connection.

Set to original music by singer/songwriter Taylor Ashton, “Light The Way” provides a heartwarming glimpse inside the non-profit long-term care home as Klick staff works outside to surprise residents with a larger-than-life holiday celebration.

“We are grateful to everyone at the Tony Stacey Centre for collaborating with us to bring to life such an important story,” says Klick CCO Rich Levy. “Making this video has been a labor of love that has brought together the expertise of so many Klick crafts–from creative and production, to medical, events and experience, and more–all to bring joy and togetherness to an often overlooked community.”

Here Be Monsters

The Most Honest Gift Guide Ever comes to us courtesy of Vancouver’s Here Be Monsters, which worked with Fuse Interactive to create an interactive tool to help people find that perfect gift – based on some very, very personal questions about how they really feel about their relationship.

One question posits “Pretend this person is on fire, do you…?” with the choices for answers including “Roast chestnuts,” “Walk away” and “Pee to put it out.” Another question simply asks, “If the gift recipient were food, they’d be…”

“Last year we asked if people were feeling ‘Naughty or Nice’?” says Chris Raedcher, Here Be Monsters’ managing director and partner. “We wanted to keep the same playful tone but give the user a variety of gift outcomes depending on how much they value the relationship.”

People can receive dozens of gift ideas the more they use the guide. Importantly, if they don’t want to purchase a gift they can also choose to donate to United Way BC on the recipient’s behalf.

Elemental

As the year comes to a close, the improving capabilities of AI systems when it comes to creative work is something top of mind for a lot of agencies. With that in mind, Elemental created a video about the holidays scripted entirely by an AI platform.

The video starts out normal enough, if a bit generic. But the message gradually begins to go off the rails, which the agency believes is a sign that nothing will every quite replace the human touch.