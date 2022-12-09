Dove sends people love letters to themselves

Dove is again examining conventionally held notions of what constitutes real beauty by celebrating physical imperfections.

The campaign is geared around the launch of the CPG’s new Body Love range and features “self-love letters,” updating the idea for the modern age through spoken word-style messages directed to themselves about body positivity, acceptance and self love.

“We’re often our own harshest critics, thinking the worst about ourselves and pinpointing the little things about our skin and our bodies that no one else would notice,” says Dima Hendy, brand manager for Dove Skin Care at Unilever, who adds that this creative approach is a first for the brand. “With this campaign, we wanted to provide an inspiring, positive voice to all that noise.”

For “DoveBodyLoveLetters” the brand teamed up with poet, writer and Instagrammer Hannah Flores, who urges moms to wear stretch marks and cellulite proudly. It also features influencer and Real Housewives of Toronto star Roxy Earle talking about her own insecurities.

As Hendy tells strategy, Dove stands for real beauty, aiming to create a more inclusive space for women of all ages and backgrounds. Each of the brand’s distinct campaigns this year – whether speaking to women ageing on their own terms in the workforce or empowering teens to define their own beauty standards outside of what they see on social media – ladder back to this long-running platform and continue the conversation in a relevant, timely way.

“DoveBodyLoveLetters” is coming to life via Instagram, bolstered by point-of-sale efforts that include displays, shelf blades, shelf stripes, flyer support and promotions.

Hendy says the primarily digital mix was to drive consideration and connection while leveraging in-store components to remind people in aisles as they reach for their winter skincare necessities.

The campaign is targeting both existing Dove shoppers and those new to the brand within the hand and body lotion category. “The campaign investment reflected the focused approach and allowed us to speak with Canadians one-on-one, versus other initiatives thathad a broader reach,” Hendy notes.

According to Hendy, self care will continue to be an important priority for consumers, as most Canadians have incorporated at least one self-care activity into their lives since the onset of the pandemic.

Edelman supported on creative, influencers and earned media, with PHD on paid media and UStudio on owned social content.