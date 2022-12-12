Premium gifts can arouse suspicion in the recipient

According to a Queen’s University study, more premium holiday gifts can arouse suspicion in the recipient, regardless of social context.

The research shows that generally, gifts that are perceived to be very expensive are more likely to be met with suspicion than appreciation, making people question givers’ motives, irrespective of their relationship to the recipient.

In a series of studies, marketing PhD student Aybike Mutluoğlu and her colleagues at Smith School of Business at Queen’s University wanted to understand why giving even a well-meaning expensive can a risky proposition.

In total, the team collected data from 2,000 consumers over five or six studies over several years, occasionally from a student pool but also other platforms to reach a more representative sample, Mutluoğlu explains. In one study, the team asked a group of undergrads to imagine receiving a typical gift bottle from the LCBO, while another an expensive bottle. They also varied whether the gift’s source was a colleague or a friend, and whether the price tag was left on.

They compared reactions and inferences drawn from gift choice, based on quantitative replies to queries like “to what extent does the giver have an ulterior motive?” And because perception of what constitutes premiums differs across individuals and occasions, researchers limited their descriptions to terms like “expensive.”

Mutluoğlu found that regardless of the social context – whether a gift was from a colleague, a family member or romantic partner – the team still observed a positive correlation between a gift’s perceived value and suspicion level. Paradoxically, expensive gifts do actually leave a positive impression, and are judged to be objectively better and are appreciated; however, suspicions around the giver’s motives persist, so there’s a trade-off, according to researchers.

Researchers also asked their panel to imagine either that the gift came from a premium high-end retailer or from a store that was inconvenient for the gift giver to visit. And they found that it was money, but not effort, that triggered suspicion.

The final question examined concerned material versus experiential gifts, equaled in terms of perceived value. Experiential gifts, the research found, have already been shown to have a halo effect. Compared to a tangible item, experiences make recipients happier and foster stronger giver-recipient relationships.

Mutluoğlu tells strategy that there was “very close to zero” suspicion when the gift was experiential, but when material things heighten “a lot.”