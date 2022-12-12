WestJet helps passengers create their own ‘miracles’

WestJet has become known for trying to be a bit more generous around the holidays, but this year, it is surprising its passengers by helping them spread some generosity of their own.

During a Nov. 26 flight from Winnipeg to Calgary, the 128 passengers and six crew members were informed that they would be given $1 for every mile flown to be donated to the charity or non-profit of their choice. For this flight, 677 nautical miles travelled resulted in a total of $90,718 being donated.

Throughout the rest of December, WestJet will be continue to be giving out “Miracle Miles” on select Canadian flights – though it will be kept a secret until the aircraft reaches cruising altitude.

Previous “Christmas Miracle” campaigns have featured everything from surprise gifts to passengers to reuniting people split by the pandemic to help victims of the Fort McMurray wildfire. Angela Avery, WestJet’s EVP and chief people, corporate and sustainability officer, says the goal this year was to instead help passengers facilitate their own “miracles” for organizations dearest to them.

“In the holiday season we know there is joy to be found in both giving and receiving,” she says. “We wanted to offer our guests and WestJetters the opportunity to give back to the people and places that are most meaningful to them by supporting a charity or non-profit organization of their own choosing.”

Studio M once again led this year’s “Christmas Miracle” campaign.