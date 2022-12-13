Leo Burnett and Kellogg celebrate their relationship with a look at what could have been

While Leo Burnett is celebrating its 70-year-long relationship with Kellogg’s, it new mock documentary explores how there are two sides to every success story.

“Newt the Gnu” is a fictional telling of the titular wildebeest’s aspirations to grace cereal boxes but ultimately losing out to Tony the Tiger, along with Newt’s bitter account of what might’ve been.

While describing the creative process that led to the creation of Tony the Tiger, Newt – who was an actual mascot developed by Leo in the 1950s but was never used – shows even greater resentment as he walks viewers through a montage of his failed acting career, set against a backdrop of iconic brands and advertising created together by Kellogg and Leo Burnett over seven decades.

“Instead of patting our own backs we decided it would be nice to hear what the one and only nay-sayer had to say,” says Steve Persico, co-CCO, Leo Burnett Canada.

The campaign was also accompanied by Newt the Gnu’s very own LinkedIn profile and posts to drive engagement.

Mandy Eaton, VP and group account director for Leo Burnett Canada, attributes the longstanding relationship with the CPG as “one based on mutual trust, respect and a shared passion for Kellogg and its beloved brands.”

“A partnership that has lasted this long and is still going strong is a huge testament to everyone who has touched the Kellogg’s brand on both the agency and client side,” adds Emma Eriksson, who became VP of marketing and wellbeing at Kellogg Canada in August. “Everyone who works on it knows they’re part of something special and this 70-year mark is proof that it truly is.”