NFA hires new North American president

No Fixed Address has hired Liz Mowinski as North American president to helm the agency’s growth.

Coming into a newly created role at the agency, Mowinski is tasked with navigating the expansion of No Fixed Address’ “borderless” range of offerings and clients. She will also oversee the entire service offering, which includes creative, media, health, PR, digital, analytics, design, experience and production. The agency has offices in Toronto, Montreal, New York and Chicago.

“Her caliber and experience and global lens is exactly what we need as we enter our next stage of growth with a huge breadth and depth of offerings and capabilities,” says Dave Lafond, co-founder and CEO of NFA. “We’ve always believed in no fixed geography, no fixed approach and no fixed solution. Every client challenge is unique, so the solution must be, too…There’s so much momentum behind this and we’re so excited to have Liz lead it.”

Mowinski joins from The Many, where she helped grow the Los Angeles-based agency as head of brand. Over her 20-year career, she has also worked at Mekanism, OKRP and 360i.

New Canadian clients that have helped drive NFA’s growth this year include Betway, the Canadian Real Estate Association, Ivey Business School and Telefilm. In the U.S., the agency now counts Greenfield Natural Meat and Diageo’s Loyal9 brand as clients, while its media offering also works with Duolingo, Article and Alpha Foods south of the border.

On the people front this year, the agency has also brought on new national CCOs and local creative leadership in Quebec, in addition to bolstering its PR and health offerings.

The broader No Fixed Address network has also expanded in 2022, helping to launch new independent agency Courage in the spring. New York-based Mischief @ No Fixed Address, also part of the NFA collective, was also named AdWeek’s mid-sized agency of the year on Monday.