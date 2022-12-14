Forsman & Bodenfors bolsters creative and strategy teams

From left to right: Olivia Leblanc, Axel Tagg and Kate Thorneloe

Forsman & Bodenfors Canada has brought on creative directors Axel Tagg and Kate Throneloe, while Olivia Leblanc has been hired as strategy director.

Tagg has been brought over from Forsman & Bodenfors Sweden, which he joined last year. He also has experience at MullenLowe and Ogilvy, and has worked with clients including Västtrafik, insurance provider AAMI and German Rail.

Thorneloe first joined the agency as a senior copywriter in 2015, when it was still KBS Canada. She has worked on campaigns for the likes of Holland Bloorview, Innocence Canada and World Vision, with head of creative Glen D’Souza adding that she has also been “a strong mentor” within the agency.

Leblanc was most recently a senior strategist at Mint, and has worked with clients such as BMO, Budweiser, Canon and Red Bull.

D’Souza says the agency is expecting “a year of growth” for the agency’s Canadian operations. That will be helped by a new leadership team named earlier this year to further the agency’s “agenda of a unified global strategy and creating work that changes things.