Boston Beer shows its support for cannabis amnesty with merch

Boston Beer Company wants to get cannabis users off the hook for past transgressions by way of a merch drop.

The brewer’s cannabis infused iced tea brand TeaPot has collaborated with Toronto-based apparel brand Peace Collective on the “Stop the Stigma” collection, which includes a hoodie, a t-shirt and a tote bag.

All proceeds from the collection will go to support Pardons Canada, an organization that helps individuals with cannabis convictions obtain pardons, record suspensions, U.S. entry waivers and file destruction. For every $1,000 raised, Pardons Canada says it has the means to remove a cannabis offence from one individual’s file.

Paul Weaver, director and head of cannabis at The Boston Beer Company, says that anyone benefiting from the legalization of cannabis – including newcomers like TeaPot that are trying to capitalize on what is projected to be a massive beverage and edibles market – have a responsibility “to recognize the inequitable history of the industry and play a part in righting those wrongs.”

He adds that it’s important to keep the message simple. “Stop the Stigma” is a message that encapsulates the core problem facing those still in the criminal justice system due to cannabis, as it is one area that has remained stigmatized even as wider, legal cannabis use becomes more accepted. According to Weaver, by quite literally branding its message, TeaPot is maximizing the disruption and helping to increase the awareness of this issue.

Weaver admits that most major media channels are blocked out for cannabis brands entirely due to marketing regulations, so it has to turn to other avenues to communicate its values.

“As such, we rely heavily on our fan base and Peace Collective’s fan base to get this important message out there, in addition to any earned media attention we can garner.”

The Canadian government began issuing pardons in 2019 for individuals convicted of simple cannabis possession who do not otherwise have criminal records, estimating that 250,000 citizens may be eligible. However, Weaver says the process for obtaining a records pardon remains surprisingly complex, something the company found out after first meeting with Pardons Canada in April. Among the things it does, the organization helps locate and submit the necessary paperwork to ensure it all goes smoothly.

As Weaver tells strategy, at its core, this collaboration is primarily about raising awareness towards cannabis pardons, and that the clothing is for any cannabis advocate, regardless of their experience level

Craft PR is providing communications support.