Converse gears up for winter weather

Though it is usually time of year when people avoid wearing their Chuck Taylors, Converse is stepping into winter in a big way.

With the insight that winter can leave people feeling uninspired and unenergized, the campaign goal was to show how with Converse boots, you’re empowered to now only explore the city and embrace self-expression, but embrace the elements too, says Debbie Chan, ECD at Narrative, which led the campaign.

Chan tells strategy that while Converse has a strong association with spring and summer seasons, it isn’t top of mind for winter wear, especially boots.

“We needed an interesting way to show how Converse can help you transition from summer to winter,” she says.

Building off themes of exploration and creative inspiration, the campaign creative was inspired by winter nights in Toronto and shot in cityscape backdrops that have a gritty feel and images like fire escapes.

The holistic campaign included traditional OOH with simple “get winter ready” messaging, social amplification and retail partner integration with partners like Footlocker and Little Burgundy.

There was also a major experiential event in which Narrative transformed an empty winter pool into a winterized concert venue, giving people a chance to experience an archetypical summer activity in a whole new way. It set up a stage with a DJ for a winter party, tying back to the brand’s skateboarding roots, as empty swimming pools have been an iconic location for skateboarders to ply their trade.

The performance featured artists and local Toronto musicians Jon Vinyl (below) and Anna Sofia (pictured above) part of the brand’s creator-heavy approach to connect with Gen Z consumers, particularly those connected with the music industry.

The winter campaign builds off of a spring campaign in which the footwear brand created a skateable ledge on a mural ad on Ossington Avenue in Toronto. That activation also had a heavy music component.