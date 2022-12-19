Instacart adds more Metro banners to its platform

Instacart has added 20 new Canadian retailers to its service and expanded several of its existing partnerships to offer a greater range of products on its platform.

Ontario and Quebec users can now get groceries in an hour from Metro’s discount banners Food Basics and Super C, as well as Marche Adonis. This builds on the 180 Metro stores nationwide that were added to the platform in May.

In its latest financial quarter, Metro said its earnings were boosted by a 33% spike in online food sales, driven by added capacity with partnerships like Instacart, and expansion of click and collect.

“Earlier this year, we partnered with Instacart to expand our same-day delivery options to customers in Ontario and Quebec,” said Christina Bédard, VP of ecommerce and digital strategy at Metro, who says the customer response has been “strong.”

The move builds on Instacart’s expansion of its advertising business to Canada in May – the first time Instacart Ads have been made available outside of the U.S. – which has allowed hundreds of brands to reach Canadian customers directly at the point of purchase.