Kids Help Phone rebrands to embody its range of support

Kids Help Phone is rebranding so it can reach out to youth in a way that’s more relevant to them – and the occasionally world-changing issues they might be distressed about.

The new look comes along with a new campaign that features personal issues affecting youth, spanning anxiety about breakups, exams and gender identity. But it also shows macro issues like global warming, emphasizing the non-profit’s flexibility to be able to cope with all these concerns.

“There is no problem too big or small that young people can reach out to us about,” notes Katherine Hay, the organization’s president and CEO. “The new brand identity reflects that simple fact in a fresh, bold and inclusive way…[It] celebrates the hope that exists in even the darkest moments and feelings we all experience.”

This comes with a complete rebrand for the organization, which will affect every communication touchpoint moving forward. Agency partner McCann Canada led on both the campaign and the rebrand.

The new brand identity is built around the idea of “help in all sizes,” built around a modular logo that can be reshaped and expanded to fit the environment it appears in. Rather than stick to a few colours for its brand identity, the new logo comes with a system of 14 colours. This, Hays says, captures the idea that feelings aren’t just one colour, and the ages, stages and experiences of the young people it serves aren’t either.

The new brand identity celebrates Kids Help Phone’s breadth of services and diverse audiences with a logo and design system that’s flexible, colourful, and modern. Over the years, Kids Help Phone has expanded not only to give more youth access to its services, but to support them through new issues and different life stages, something its old logo – a smiley face inside of chat bubble – didn’t reflect.

Media for the campaign is being handled by Epitaph, with production by Craft.