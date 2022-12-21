2022 Agency Holiday Cards: Part Three

Strategy is posting all of the holiday greetings, techy tools and quirky products Canadian agencies have created this year, as they come in. Be sure to check out the second round of holiday cards from last week.

Church and State channels Bad Santa

In Church & State’s holiday agency card, a foul-mouthed, disgruntled Santa mismanages his social media presence, responding to allegations he’s a low-rent Amazon, overworks his elves and, worst of all, that he isn’t even real.

Blackjet puts its best foot forward

This holiday season, Toronto agency Blackjet says it’s looking to counter some of the ad industry’s more toxic traits by sharing warmth.

“It’s a hyper-competitive industry,” says CEO and CCO Rob Galletta. “We’re all after the same clients and accolades [and] it can feel cutthroat.” According to Galletta, agencies can inspire one another, despite being competitors.

It’s sent out 100 pairs of custom-designed socks to other agencies, and has also donated 2,000 pairs of socks in the name of the recipients to Good Shephard Ministries, a charity in Toronto offering food, shelter, and clothing for homeless and at-risk people.

Pound and Grain has its own socks too

As a creative agency with an “undying love of digital,” Pound and Grain says it felt it only right to fill its sleigh with more than tangible gifts this holiday season.

On a mission to give the gift of warmth and relaxation for its clients, the agency curated a box of holiday goodies, complete with a colour-changing mug, fire-scented candle, and custom Pound & Grain holiday socks. These real world items pair with a comforting and customizable interactive fireplace scene at the Pound and Grain holiday site.

Carpe diem from Tadiem

Finally, Tadiem (the collective of Narrative, Bensimon Byrne, OneMethod and Folk) is offering a sober reminder that for three years’ straight, its card has not changed.

This is because of the numbers of Canadians needing access to food bank services hasn’t either. So, once again, the agency has made a donation to Daily Bread Food Bank to help those facing food insecurity.

In 2022, there were 1.99 million visits to food banks, with demand projected to eclipse 2 million by year’s end.