BioSteel teams up with fitness brand F45

BioSteel continues to target athletes and the fitness-inclined, announcing an exclusivity deal with Australian global fitness franchisor F45 Training Holdings.

F45 operates standardized high-intensity group workouts in 45 countries in nearly 1,800 studios, including about 200 in Canada, the first of which opened in Toronto’s Liberty Village in 2015.

BioSteel, the Canopy Growth-owned sports beverage, is introducing its products to F45 members directly in-studio, where it says a “zero-sugar hydration routine can help get the most out of a workout.”

BioSteel branding as well as BioSteel sports hydration drinks in various SKUs will be featured in all the fitness operator’s studios and at special events, including F45 Track events – an outdoor variant of its program – and new studio grand openings, as well as F45′s digital and social channels.

F45 members will also be able to sample and purchase a range of BioSteel sports drinks in-studio, where trainers will share the importance of hydration during workouts.

According to John Celenza, co-founder of BioSteel, the partnership will introduce the brand to health conscious consumers who want to take their fitness to the next level, and that hydration can make people feel better in all aspects of their lives, like the F45 workouts.

Founded in 2009, BioSteel has built up its brand recognition and awareness through successful high-profile partnerships. While those started with individual athletes, it has recently expanded to the league level, such as a multi-year partnership with the NHL.

In November’s earnings call, Canopy Growth reported that it achieved a 299% net revenue increase for BioSteel as compared to the prior year. It’s part of what David Klein, the company’s CEO, called a “record quarter” for the beverage brand, driven by increased investment.