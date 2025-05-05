Unlocking growth: Triton and Pulsion’s winning formula with AI-driven marketing

Triton Canada’s recent performance marketing success didn’t happen by chance – it was the result of a strategic shift toward AI-driven tools and a culture of experimentation. In 2023, in partnership with agency Pulsion, Triton unlocked a 67% revenue increase and continued the momentum in 2024 with a 56% boost in average monthly revenue – significant achievements in today’s demanding economic climate.

Triton was facing challenges measuring the effectiveness of their Google ad campaigns due to backend limitations – a common challenge amongst marketers, but a critical foundation for an effective AI powered marketing strategy. Their agency Pulsion brought this to their Google team, and in partnership, were able to develop a sophisticated strategy to improve tracking and overall business results.

First, by directly connecting Enhanced Conversions for Google Ads to their systems, the brand improved their tracking capabilities and was able to better identify which ads led to valuable sales. This enabled them to focus their ad spending on high-value customers and target a specific return on investment.

Next, they leveraged Google Ads products Broad Match and Performance Max (Pmax) to expand their customer reach. They started by testing Broad Match – an AI tool that helps businesses expand their reach through keyword strategies, and optimized their campaigns before expanding. Once they had a solid foundation, they introduced Performance Max, the all-in-one campaign type that expands reach across Google platforms, including YouTube, Search, Display and Gmail. The combination of these tools improved their return on ad spend (ROAS) and showed how they could efficiently grow revenue.

Finally, they created a culture of experimentation. They developed a weekly data analysis process that linked sales data with “Click-to-Buy” actions, so they could calculate cost per acquisition and make smarter budget decisions. This helped marketing become a real driver of growth for the company. They also implemented structured brainstorming sessions, controlled tests and cross-team knowledge sharing, ensuring that every campaign was backed by data and iterative learning. Success metrics were clearly defined, giving Triton an opportunity to continuously refine strategies.

As for the results, revenue increased by 67% in 2023 and they saw a 56% boost in average monthly revenue in 2024, with profitability mirroring this growth.

“Our collaboration with Triton is a testament to what’s possible when bold experimentation meets strategic innovation,” added Carter Grant, Account Executive at Google. “The integration of Enhanced Conversions, Broad Match and Performance Max highlights how leveraging AI-driven tools can drive exceptional results.”

“At Pulsion, we turn challenges into growth opportunities,” mentioned David Sahly, VP of Growth at Pulsion. “Partnering with Triton to reimagine their Google Ads strategy through AI tools transformed obstacles into actionable insights, unlocking revenue surges. This award solidifies that innovation and execution can transform marketing into a relentless growth engine.”

