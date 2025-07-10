Agency Wins: Diamond and Zerotrillion secure AOR remits

UNICEF names Diamond as AOR in Canada

After a competitive review, UNICEF Canada has selected Diamond as its agency of record to help lead fundraising efforts for the organization.

UNICEF Canada and Diamond’s partnership begins this week with the first work – the development of a new brand platform – scheduled to hit the market next year.

“Every day, children require the support provided by UNICEF to live and to thrive, whether that is safe births in UNICEF-supported health facilities or access to live-saving vaccines,” Diamond chief strategy officer Lori Davison said in a news release. “The challenge is to land on a new brand platform that energizes Canadians to support is one that we are thrilled to take on.”

Zerotrillion’s partnership with Niagara Falls DMO continues

Niagara Falls Tourism is bringing back Zerotrillion as its agency of record after a competitive RFP process.

Zerotrillion will have a mandate to continue providing strategic guidance across the consumer and business functions of the DMO, according to a news release.

The multi-year remit covers strategic communications, brand strategy, creative and design, media buying, public relations and more.

“You can expect even more remarkable initiatives from the Niagara Falls brand in the months and years ahead,” said Aubrey Podolsky, president of Zerotrillion’s Toronto office and the agency’s global chief strategy officer. “Our focus remains on capturing attention, elevating brand perception and driving increased visitation, especially during shoulder seasons.”

Chimera Collective to work on PR, socials for Kupfert & Kim

Plant-based, fast-casual QSR Kupfert & Kim has appointed Chimera Collective as its PR and social-media partner.

Chimera Collective will have a mandate to help shape the brand’s storytelling through community-driven campaigns across platforms, according to a news release.

Launched in 2013, Kupfert & Kim offers wheatless and meatless options at four restaurant locations in Toronto.