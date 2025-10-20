Pizza 73’s volcanic product innovation key to growth strategy

Alberta-based Pizza 73 is aiming to heat up the QSR space with its latest product innovation: the Volcano Pizza – which the brand says it the first of its kind in Canada, featuring a molten dip baked directly into the centre.

Developed in-house, the campaign launched on Oct. 14 after a successful pilot in Red Deer, “a strategic test market that delivered strong early traction and validated the product’s mass appeal,” according to Pizza 73, whose parent brand is Ontario-based Pizza Pizza. Pizza 73’s latest rollout is being supported by a campaign that taps into fall rituals and sports culture, featuring playful visuals, short-form video and regional tie-ins. SpPR supported PR for the campaign

Adam Williamson, marketing director at Pizza 73, tells strategy that product innovation is central to Pizza 73’s growth strategy. “The creative focuses on craveability, fun and visual appeal to spark curiosity and encourage trial,” he says. “The campaign leans into the product’s playful personality from the molten dip in the centre to the name itself. Visuals and short videos are built for social and digital channels, aiming to create a ‘wow’ factor that encourages sharing and conversation.”

Williamson says Pizza 73 had two goals going into this pilot: first, to gauge customer interest, both in response to light advertising and conversion to purchase; and second, to ensure its restaurants could reasonably execute the Volcano Pizza, especially during busy periods given its more complex construction.

“The Red Deer pilot offered valuable insights on both customer response and operational feasibility,” Williamson says. “Customers loved the dip-centered concept, and sales were strong in the market. We also saw massive engagement across social channels, with multiple viral TikTok moments and fans showing real enthusiasm for the new innovation.”

This is the latest in a series of innovation-led launches – following the rollout of Stuffed Crust and Loaded Tots earlier this year – that Pizza 73 says reinforces its position as “a QSR innovator delivering fun, unexpected and shareable food experiences.”

“These products show strong demand for creative, indulgent items made for sharing, and Volcano Pizza builds on that momentum,” Williamson adds. “Being the first QSR in Canada to launch the Volcano Pizza gives us a unique opportunity to highlight Pizza 73’s commitment to innovation.”

In April, Pizza 73 threw its name into the political ring ahead of the federal election as it attempted to differentiate itself from big American brands. The campaign, “P73 Party,” emulated political campaigns with a tongue-in-cheek “party platform” and lawn signage. The creative work, complemented by social-media content and OOH advertising, funnelled Albertans to a website where they could access coupons for a free one-topping medium pizza on future digital orders of $9.99 or more.

And a March campaign saw the QSR temporarily rebranded as Pizza 74 in partnership with Edmonton Oilers goalie – and homegrown hero – Stuart Skinner. At the time, the chain launched its limited-time special “Skinner Dinner,” a custom meal that nodded to the backstop’s uniform number, leveraging his Edmonton roots and connection with local hockey fans.