AOY 25: How Starcom, Cossette and Initiative are pushing Media forward

This week, we will be rolling out profiles of this year’s Agency of the Year winners. Check out the winners in other categories here.

Last week, we rolled out the AOY Agency and Small category winners from the Fall print edition of Strategy Magazine. Yesterday, we featured the PR winners. Today, it’s the AOY Media winners turn to shine.

The Media Gold winner this year was Starcom, which points to key decisions that helped set Starcom’s current course. According to Starcom Canada CEO Veronik L’Heureux: “In 2017, I decided we should stop spending on big awards and instead put that money into AI and data. People laughed at us back then. But today, we’re in the position we are because we made those tough investments early.” Starcom was also named among the Campaigns of the Year winners for its work with TD, a billboard in Toronto’s Distillery Distract that only colourblind people could see, to bring awareness to colour vision deficiency.

The Silver winner for the category was Cossette Media, which has learned how to move fast within a complex network. Over the last few years, it has restructured around agility, innovation and data-driven independence. “We have the freedom and the talent to build what our clients need, when they need it,” says Marc-Antoine Grenier, vice-président principal et directeur général of Cossette. “If we believe in an idea, we can develop and launch it in a few months. That’s the kind of agility today’s market demands.”

The Bronze winner was Initiative, which stood out thanks to its team and through its approach to client meetings. “We don’t want to be the media agency that presents a plan the last 10 minutes of a 60-minute meeting, following the creative and PR agencies,” Initiative CSO Sammy Rifai explains. “We want to put media at the heart of the idea to elevate the creative platform.”

