PWHL earns top marks for corporate reputation: Harris poll

The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) has scored a reputational win, earning top marks in Harris’ Canadian Corporate Reputation survey.

The eight-team league, founded in 2023 and 2025 strategy Brand of the Year, claimed top spot among the “Harris 100,” a list in which the market research firm calculates scores based on three pillars: character (culture, ethics and citizenship/shared values), trust and trajectory (vision, growth and products and services).

The PWHL earned top marks for “culture,” “ethics” and “citizenship.” Overall second place winner, Chapman’s Ice Cream, secured number two in each of those same character attributes, while taking first place in “trust” over second-place PWHL, followed by Samsung, Home Hardware and Toyota. In the “trajectory” bucket, the PWHL claimed top spot for “vision” and “growth,” while Chapman’s earned top marks for “products and services,” edging out second place Samsung.

The PWHL and Chapman’s were the only two brands to score above an 80, or achieve an excellent reputation quotient, or “RQ,” a reputation score based on a brand’s respective rankings across the categories.

Third place winner, Toyota, secured the number two “ethics” spot, and ninth in “citizenship,” along with third place finishes for “growth” and “products and services.” Rounding out the Top 10 highly thought of corporations were Samsung, Patagonia, Honda, Simons, Costco, Ben & Jerry’s (now owned by Magnum) and Sony.

Brands which scored in the “very good” range include Nvidia, London Drugs, IBM, IKEA, Canadian Tire, Home Hardware, Mercedes-Benz, Mountain Equipment Company, Alphabet, Maple Leaf Foods, LG, Hewlett-Packard, Visa and Sun Life.

Reputation among Canadian and non-U.S. foreign companies rose much more than U.S. companies this year according to the rankings, however, many American companies still obtained relatively high RQ scores if they were considered to have a positive impact on the Canadian economy. Results show that while price is highly correlated with corporate reputation, it isn’t everything, and companies that resonate on price but don’t embody Canadian values or aren’t viewed as contributing to the domestic economy tend to be viewed poorly and rank lower.

According to the Harris numbers, companies such as Canada Post, Air Canada and Bell – all experiencing labour interruptions or downsizing – typically underperformed. Just being Canadian, the report indicates, is not enough to insulate these brands from lower scores.

Chinese brands, Shein (#88), Temu (#93) and TikTok (#94) all performed “very poorly,” according to the report.