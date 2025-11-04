Western leans into purpose, unity in $1-billion fundraising campaign

Western University has launched its largest fundraising effort to date, with a $1-billion campaign that aims to unite its community around a shared sense of purpose beyond institutional pride.

Developed with long-time agency partner Pilot PMR and Western’s in-house marketing team, the “All In” campaign builds on Western’s existing brand platform, which centres on the idea of “individual purpose, collective impact.” Led by a two-minute video, the campaign touches on the hopes, ambitions and how Western graduates effect the broader world in an effort to unite the school’s alumni toward contributing and surpassing the fundraising goal.

Althea Blackburn-Evans, chief communications officer at Western, tells strategy that the launch stems back to the university’s institution-wide reputation research conducted in 2020 that revealed opportunities for the school to articulate what differentiates it in the post-secondary landscape. Pilot was enlisted in 2022 to help clarify Western’s institutional brand and the idea the creative team landed on was that Western could lean into its strengths in individual purpose and collective impact to create a platform for a campaign that felt authentic rather than promotional.

“We are not reverse engineering this in any way. It is what we planned from the start, to do this step-by-step process,” Blackburn-Evans says. “We built an in-house team that could take that inspiration and that strategic foundation laid out by Pilot and then really be able to sustainably execute on it for the long term.”

Pilot worked closely with Western’s communications team to craft a story that would resonate across alumni, students, faculty and staff. The goal wasn’t just to ask for donations, but to also invite people to participate in Western’s mission, which the campaign expresses through five thematic pillars: Navigating New Realities, Future-Proofing Our Planet, Optimizing Health for All, Turning Curiosity into Solutions and Preparing Future Leaders and Global Citizens.

“All In” was developed as an extension of Western University’s Impact Project, a content series highlighting alumni who moved on to make a difference in fields ranging from medicine to business to environmental research. Launched in fall 2023, the Impact Project’s sit-down interviews weren’t heavily branded with the Western crest or logos, the idea being that the graduates’ stories themselves would be enough to engage former students.

The work has become one of the university’s most powerful communication tools, according to Blakburn-Evans, with engagement levels far exceeding traditional campaign content. Multi-channel marketing – including video, socials and a dedicated microsite – supports the story to ensure it reaches global alumni wherever they are while staying consistent with the brand.

“It’s more than a giant collaboration,” Pilot CEO David Doze, tells strategy. “It was about proof, to get people to understand what Western really is and the substance. Then it was really thinking about how could we go public, in a larger way, to achieve something and that’s where we complete the idea with ‘All In.'”

The early indicators show the approach for the campaign is yielding results. Through “All In,” Western is aiming to engage 185,000 global alumni with 1.5 million interactions ranging from event attendance to mentorship and support for research initiatives. After a quiet phase of active fundraising, and just more than a month since going public with the campaign, which is running across digital, video and out-of-home, the school is more than halfway to its $1 billion goal.

Blackburn-Evans says Western’s four-week metrics calculate 1.7 million video views across all platforms, with more than 680,000 views on YouTube, more than over 380,000 engagements in the form of page views, clicks and downloads and roughly 76,000 visits to the “All In” website.

To stay engaged with alumni and keep them apprised of projects such as “All In,” the university relies on its customer-relationship-management system to track interests, behaviours and past giving and help tailor communications based on age, region, faculty, or extracurricular affiliations. Content is also personalized for milestone reunions and relevant research or student successes.

Alumni engagement is delivered across multiple channels, including a monthly digital newsletter, Western News, events and the Western Alumni Magazine. The magazine, revamped alongside the new brand story in fall 2023, focuses on issues that matter to an engaged global audience rather than overt fundraising appeals, highlighting the university community’s impact on the world.

Similarly, the “All In” campaign is further reinforcing Western’s position as a research powerhouse and hub for alumni engagement, Blackburn-Evans says, setting a benchmark for how institutional pride, storytelling and purpose can combine to create measurable impact.

“We will get to that milestone, but I see it as one step along the way,” she says. “Ultimately, it’s always going to be about the stories of impact and forward momentum in making a difference in the world. That’s the story that we’re telling.”