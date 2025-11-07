Why the McDonald’s-Rona collab speaks directly to Quebecers

When you think about it, it makes so much sense. Contractors work long days on the job site, meaning they often need something quick and substantial to eat while on-the-go. It’s an insight that led to an unprecedented collaboration. For the first time, McDonald’s Canada has teamed up with Rona in a cross-marketing initiative orchestrated by Cossette and Sid Lee, two Quebec-based creative agencies.

For McDonald’s Canada, the collaboration features the latest installation of its “McPlayer” campaign, this time highlighting a poutine topped with chicken, bacon and ranch sauce.

And for Rona, the work showcases a hybrid universe where hockey meets home renovations, with Montreal Canadiens goalie Samuel Montembeault sharing the spotlight with Rona brand character “Mike.” Together, they form an unlikely duo, skillfully weaving Quebec-specific puns and cultural cues into the ads. Among the signature elements is the “wrenchette,” a promotional item that blends a wrench and a fork, designed to extend the concept from job sites to social feeds.

Catherine Laporte, chief digital and marketing officer at Rona, tells strategy that while it’s the biggest collaboration the brand has ever done, the exposure wasn’t the only draw. Both brands have a common target audience, both sponsor the Montreal Canadiens and both want to speak directly to Quebec, where Rona was founded in 1939.

“The two categories, although very foreign, they’re very complimentary in the day of the life of a contractor,” Laporte says. “To us, it made sense given that it’s our target audience, and McDonald’s is always something they have in their car or on their way to their job site.”

If Rona gains exposure by attaching itself to a global brand in McDonald’s, then McDonald’s earns a bit more street-cred in Quebec, in part because of the character of Mike, who became something of a phenomenon provincially after Rona’s “Mike Chez Rona” spots last spring and recently because of its collaboration with the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal (OSM) this fall.

“Finding a way of speaking to Quebecers with two great Quebec stars, one for the Montreal Canadiens and then the other one an advertising star, we thought it was a great creative way to get in and really celebrate the joys of Quebec,” Melissa Hains, director of field marketing at McDonald’s Canada, tells strategy. “Even though we operate in two completely different industries, we fundamentally share the same point of view on the importance of how we show up locally and our creative work … that strong local identity, really being relevant to our consumers.”

The Rona collab is the latest in a string of McDonald’s campaigns that celebrates different regions of Canada, including “An East Coast Original” campaign highlighting Bathurst, N.B., as the birthplace of the now world-famous McFlurry, and “Cowboy Closeups,” which reimagined the Calgary Stampede with its offerings.

Hains says that while McDonald’s is a global brand, it is owned and operated within Canada, has Canadian suppliers and sources its food locally – “and it’s important for us to show up as a Canadian brand.”

“We have those big national campaigns that we do across the country, but it’s definitely something that’s very important for us to really resonate and identify key ways for us to show up in different regions,” Hains adds. “Stampede is really important out West; the McFlurry was invented in Atlantic Canada. In Quebec, it’s really important for us to, again, show up in an authentic and transparent way, for McDonald’s to really address these differences. Amongst our national campaigns, we do have those regional opportunities for us to speak as a local brand to our local consumers.”

For Laurence Laperrière, associate VP of strategy at Cossette Media, the campaign demonstrates the full potential of truly integrated work. “Two brands, two media agencies and two creative agencies – a bold combination that allowed distinct strategies to converge around one strong idea,” she said in a press release. “Thanks to seamless collaboration between teams, we pushed the boundaries of creativity to deliver a campaign that’s cohesive, daring and proudly homegrown.”

The campaign launched on Nov. 4 and is running on TV, online and on social media with Cossette Media and OMD on the media buy and Weber Shandwick on PR.