Which commercials will Canadians see during the Super Bowl?

With simsub now back in effect, here is what viewers can expect during the ad breaks on CTV’s broadcast of the game.

By Josh Kolm
14 hours ago
Thinkingbox acquires Welikesmall

The Canadian interactive studio increases its U.S. presence, as well as its creative and digital offering.

By Daniel Calabretta
15 hours ago
Havas hires Stephanie Nerlich as global chief client officer

Nerlich will support the largest clients at the company’s creative agencies.

By Josh Kolm
15 hours ago
Kia makes the connection to life’s little surprises

The automaker’s new campaign aims to bring the “joyfulness” associated with its cars to life in a more emotional way.

By Daniel Calabretta
15 hours ago
ATB is exploring the possibilities of open banking

A hackathon looks to find new ways to solve the bank’s business challenges through access to data.

By Josh Kolm
1 day ago
Tech in Action: Bell flies the fastest hunk of junk around

The telco extended its Star Wars campaign to Snapchat, putting fans in the midst of a battle with the Millennium Falcon.

By Josh Kolm
1 day ago
Gen Z may not be as quick to adopt new technology

From the Tech newsletter: A report also shows consumers give companies false info due to discomfort with data collection.

By Josh Kolm
1 day ago
CMA makes changes to its privacy compliance guide

The guide includes new best practices for the collection and protection of consumer data, as well as PIPEDA compliance.

By Daniel Calabretta
2 days ago
Up to the Minute: BPR named AOR for Pizzeria Libretto

Plus, Canada’s Marketing Hall of Legends returns and several PR agencies staff up.

By Christopher Lombardo
2 days ago
Ontario Medical Association highlights the value doctors give patients

A year-long campaign features physicians across disciplines helping to navigate a sometimes complicated healthcare system.

By Justin Dallaire
2 days ago
APC updates agreement with francophone artists union

In addition to changes taking effect Feb. 1, the groups have established a committee to improve production in the province.

By Josh Kolm
2 days ago
Revolution Strategy staff transitions to M5

The agency expands into Saint John by taking over the agency’s office, which had previously been acquired by Civilized.

By Daniel Calabretta
3 days ago
Freshii tries to hijack Super Bowl conversations for good

The social campaign aims to amplify the healthy casual QSR’s ongoing work around food security.

By Christopher Lombardo
3 days ago
Retail sales growth on track to hit ten-year low

November sales may have jumped slightly from October, but “one month does not a trend make,” notes analyst Ed Strapagiel.

By Justin Dallaire
3 days ago
