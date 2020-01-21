Which commercials will Canadians see during the Super Bowl?
With simsub now back in effect, here is what viewers can expect during the ad breaks on CTV’s broadcast of the game.
Thinkingbox acquires Welikesmall
The Canadian interactive studio increases its U.S. presence, as well as its creative and digital offering.
Havas hires Stephanie Nerlich as global chief client officer
Nerlich will support the largest clients at the company’s creative agencies.
Kia makes the connection to life’s little surprises
The automaker’s new campaign aims to bring the “joyfulness” associated with its cars to life in a more emotional way.
ATB is exploring the possibilities of open banking
A hackathon looks to find new ways to solve the bank’s business challenges through access to data.
Tech in Action: Bell flies the fastest hunk of junk around
The telco extended its Star Wars campaign to Snapchat, putting fans in the midst of a battle with the Millennium Falcon.
Gen Z may not be as quick to adopt new technology
From the Tech newsletter: A report also shows consumers give companies false info due to discomfort with data collection.
CMA makes changes to its privacy compliance guide
The guide includes new best practices for the collection and protection of consumer data, as well as PIPEDA compliance.
Up to the Minute: BPR named AOR for Pizzeria Libretto
Plus, Canada’s Marketing Hall of Legends returns and several PR agencies staff up.
Ontario Medical Association highlights the value doctors give patients
A year-long campaign features physicians across disciplines helping to navigate a sometimes complicated healthcare system.
APC updates agreement with francophone artists union
In addition to changes taking effect Feb. 1, the groups have established a committee to improve production in the province.
Revolution Strategy staff transitions to M5
The agency expands into Saint John by taking over the agency’s office, which had previously been acquired by Civilized.
Freshii tries to hijack Super Bowl conversations for good
The social campaign aims to amplify the healthy casual QSR’s ongoing work around food security.
Retail sales growth on track to hit ten-year low
November sales may have jumped slightly from October, but “one month does not a trend make,” notes analyst Ed Strapagiel.