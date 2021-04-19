Goals-oriented content: a new marketing platform worth its weight
In Brief: FCB wins a Grand Clio
Plus, Klick adds to production leadership while Nielsen and Loop partner to bring more AI capabilities to retailers.
How Air Canada changed course on its Fan Flights
The airline, looking to maintain its market presence, found travel-free surprises for its fan appreciation campaign.
Campbell’s wants you to raise your own tomatoes
The CPG is driving home a message about sustainable agriculture to keep demand from the winter strong through gardening season.
Perrier cozies up to the arts world again
The brand maintains its legacy of creative collaborations, this time to stand out in a competitive sparkling water aisle.
How Funyuns fit with Frito-Lay’s cost-conscious plan
The U.S. cult favourite is part of a new line of value snacks the company hopes will answer an increasingly important consumer need.
Sobeys grows excitement for produce with in-store farms
From Shopper Marketing Report: Having gardens in-store will cut the grocer’s carbon footprint and capitalize on home cooking.
IPG and WPP return to growth
Both holding companies are optimistic about the rest of the year, with WPP revealing more details about its new data offering.
Ecobee ‘imagines’ a new brand platform
FCB/Six’s first work for the smart home brand aims to introduce people to complex tech in an emotionally relevant way.
Jackman reinvents itself in push for collaboration
Sandra Duff takes over as president, overseeing a restructured leadership team to enable cross-disciplinary engagement.
Adidas Canada is bringing out its optimistic side
The sportswear brand has enlisted 10 of Canada’s top athletes to help the global campaign reach a big local audience.
How has COVID-19 shaped consumers’ eco views?
IBM finds the crisis has had more sway than news coverage or weather disasters, and it could be reflected in brand choice.