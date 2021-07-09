olivier

Keurig Dr Pepper Canada names new president

Olivier Lemire, currently the company’s head of commercial strategy, will take over from a departing Stephane Glorieux.

By Josh Kolm
3 days ago
pexels-andrea-piacquadio-919436

The pandemic has elevated digital expectations

A survey by OpenText suggests Canadians now have higher standards for what they consider a positive online experience.

By Josh Kolm
3 days ago
budlightwax

Bud Light is offering free waxing to get ready for the summer

Playing off its “smooth” messaging, the brand helps Canadians get into a sense of normalcy.

By Zeenya Shah
3 days ago
marthastevens

In Brief: Revolve names a new president

Plus, new EDs among a slate of promotions and hires at BICOM and Good Kids picks up work with Kat Von D.

By Josh Kolm
4 days ago
hank

Oh Henry! debuts a new, felt-covered face of its brand

Created to add humour to solving hunger, a puppet named Hank will play a major role in the brand’s future activities.

By Christopher Lombardo
4 days ago
pexels-jeshootscom-576831

How the pandemic could impact healthcare marketing

McCann Health explores the changes pharma brands will contend with by polling those who have seen them first-hand: doctors.

By Zeenya Shah
4 days ago
Doug&Partners

New ECD and head of planning join Doug&Partners

Amid a wave of changes to its senior leadership team, the agency is reimagining its approach to the work it does.

By Justin Crann
4 days ago
kdwalker

Kraft Heinz to debut its first Canadian Olympic campaigns

KD and Kraft Peanut Butter will roll out initiatives that embrace both the cheesy and sweet sides of the Games.

By Christopher Lombardo
5 days ago
HUSTLE_Mosaic_Photo_RBG

Born from pandemic layoffs, Hustle finds a new model for purposeful work

How a nixed campaign for LinkedIn created by a group of freelancers turned into a borderless full-service collective.

By Justin Crann
5 days ago
pexels-asad-photo-maldives-1268855

Juliet wins AOR duties with Travel Edge

The Toronto-based agency is tasked with helping the travel brand reposition itself in the post-pandemic future.

By Justin Crann
5 days ago
Screen Shot 2021-07-14 at 10.22.01 AM

RBC launches a new platform about embracing big ideas

With Training Ground alumni reaching the Olympics for the first time, the bank takes the opportunity to show what happens when the pursuit of ambitious goals pays off.

By Zeenya Shah
5 days ago
Georgian Bay George Amphibious Car

How Georgian Bay plans to get back in the spotlight

The brand’s Gin Smash and Vodka Smash helped spark the RTD boom in Canada. Now it’s planning to grow by innovating again.

By Justin Dallaire
6 days ago
Chinese immigrants

69 million Chinese adults would like to move to Canada

Canada is the second-most desirable country for Chinese immigrants, a fact that holds a host of implications for business leaders.

By Justin Dallaire
6 days ago
Coca-Cola Zero Sugar

Coca-Cola relaunches Coke Zero Sugar across North America

Backed by a global campaign, the new formulation and packaging come as the drink proves to be a growth-driver for the CPG.

By Justin Dallaire
6 days ago
12345Last »
﻿