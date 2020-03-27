car

Canadians prefer light trucks and SUVs over cars

Quantcast’s auto industry report digs deep into vehicle buyers, their preferences and lifestyles.

CauseConnect: A place to give (and get) help

Strategy’s regularly updated directory aims to connect those looking to do good with orgs in need of support.

By Jennifer Horn
5 days ago
HelpHub: A guide on how to deal

Strategy’s regularly updated resource centre for individuals includes health and financial support, industry news and job listings.

By Staff 
March 27, 2020
Article delivery

How Article rolled out contactless delivery

The furniture company’s marketing team played ‘quarterback’ to launch new measures aimed at keeping staff and customers safe.

By Justin Dallaire
8 hours ago
View from the C-Suite: BMO’s purposeful approach to COVID-19

The bank’s corporate purpose has unexpectedly served as a guide through the global pandemic, says its head of HR.

By Justin Dallaire
9 hours ago
Driving trust (and purchase) during a pandemic

Consumers will reward brands that create solutions and support government action, finds Edelman’s Trust Barometer.

By Justin Dallaire
9 hours ago
Lg2 creates a coalition of Quebec businesses

The agency brings together more than a dozen of its clients in one campaign to build a movement behind buying local.

By Daniel Calabretta
10 hours ago
Survival Strategies: How Earls is pivoting during the pandemic

The restaurant chain has found a new revenue source: grocery.

By Jennifer Horn
11 hours ago
Destination BC wants tourists to dream of visiting later

The province’s tourism board creates a spot that’s a mix of travel inspiration and public service announcement.

By Daniel Calabretta
11 hours ago
Confectionery faces a downturn in sales this Easter

A Field Agent survey suggests most parents will either spend less or not at all during one of the category’s most important seasons.

By Christopher Lombardo
11 hours ago
Dove shows the ‘beautiful’ courage of frontline workers

A new campaign from the Unilever brand features faces marked by masks and PPE as part of a broader support program.

By Daniel Calabretta
1 day ago
Food donation becomes area of focus for QSRs

Subway’s campaign supporting Food Banks Canada is the latest effort by a restaurant to support frontline medical staff and those in need.

By Josh Kolm
1 day ago
Telus wants Canadians to stay connected

The telco takes a user-generated content approach in a campaign that encourages people to find ways to “stay strong.”

By Christopher Lombardo
1 day ago
Children of the Street wants teens to rethink sharing nude pictures

The campaign comes as youth, home from school, spend more time on their phones.

By Daniel Calabretta
4 days ago
Cannes Lions cancelled for 2020

Organizers decided to hold off after cost-conscious hold cos debated skipping the festival, which was already postponed to October.

By Josh Kolm
4 days ago
Why Major Tom is selling its services in an online store

The digital agency is adapting to the need for shorter term revenue and the long-term business impact of COVID-19.

By Nick Krewen
4 days ago
Seniors are embracing tech and online shopping

A Mintel survey suggests ways brands should communicate with older Canadians as needs change due to social distancing.

By Christopher Lombardo
4 days ago
