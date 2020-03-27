Canadians prefer light trucks and SUVs over cars
Quantcast’s auto industry report digs deep into vehicle buyers, their preferences and lifestyles.
Sponsored
CauseConnect: A place to give (and get) help
Strategy’s regularly updated directory aims to connect those looking to do good with orgs in need of support.
HelpHub: A guide on how to deal
Strategy’s regularly updated resource centre for individuals includes health and financial support, industry news and job listings.
How Article rolled out contactless delivery
The furniture company’s marketing team played ‘quarterback’ to launch new measures aimed at keeping staff and customers safe.
View from the C-Suite: BMO’s purposeful approach to COVID-19
The bank’s corporate purpose has unexpectedly served as a guide through the global pandemic, says its head of HR.
Driving trust (and purchase) during a pandemic
Consumers will reward brands that create solutions and support government action, finds Edelman’s Trust Barometer.
Lg2 creates a coalition of Quebec businesses
The agency brings together more than a dozen of its clients in one campaign to build a movement behind buying local.
Survival Strategies: How Earls is pivoting during the pandemic
The restaurant chain has found a new revenue source: grocery.
Destination BC wants tourists to dream of visiting later
The province’s tourism board creates a spot that’s a mix of travel inspiration and public service announcement.
Confectionery faces a downturn in sales this Easter
A Field Agent survey suggests most parents will either spend less or not at all during one of the category’s most important seasons.
Dove shows the ‘beautiful’ courage of frontline workers
A new campaign from the Unilever brand features faces marked by masks and PPE as part of a broader support program.
Food donation becomes area of focus for QSRs
Subway’s campaign supporting Food Banks Canada is the latest effort by a restaurant to support frontline medical staff and those in need.
Telus wants Canadians to stay connected
The telco takes a user-generated content approach in a campaign that encourages people to find ways to “stay strong.”
Children of the Street wants teens to rethink sharing nude pictures
The campaign comes as youth, home from school, spend more time on their phones.
Cannes Lions cancelled for 2020
Organizers decided to hold off after cost-conscious hold cos debated skipping the festival, which was already postponed to October.
Why Major Tom is selling its services in an online store
The digital agency is adapting to the need for shorter term revenue and the long-term business impact of COVID-19.
Seniors are embracing tech and online shopping
A Mintel survey suggests ways brands should communicate with older Canadians as needs change due to social distancing.