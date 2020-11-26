Stephanie Yung returns to Zulu Alpha Kilo
The new head of design left her NY post to rejoin the agency and take it into the world of human-centred products and experiences.
2020 Brand Holiday Ads: part one
Tim Hortons, Canada Post and Hemisphere address diversity, human connections and the holiday “high.”
IBM links up with Air Canada
Aeroplan becomes more intuitive and flexible in response to many being irked by user-unfriendly loyalty programs.
Leo Burnett takes action with five micro-actions
President Ben Tarr shares the little-big things the agency is doing to move the D&I agenda forward.
What drives grocery loyalty online?
Caddle examines consumer preferences across major online players and explores how they can win over consumers in ecomm.
Snack bar hopes its launch in Canada will bear fruit
LA-based That’s It is coming to grocery and aims to differentiate by promoting products that are “free from the top 12 allergens.”
Impulse buys are still vital to the future of snacking
Euromonitor explores ways snack brands can continue to drive spontaneous purchases in an online world.
Sampler and Men’s Health launch a sample kit
From the SMR newsletter: The publication’s readers handpick CPG samples that best match their lifestyle.
Bob’s Your Uncle to launch influencer collaboration hub
Cora Brady, who stepped in as president this week, will lead the development of a platform that connects brands with creators.
Scotiabank and BRP pick new partners
Rethink will enter 2021 as the bank’s new creative AOR, while M&H will officially take on content duties for the rec vehicle brand.
The Glenlivet sets the record straight
The Corby brand is looking to rehabilitate scotch whiskey’s stodgy, elitist reputation.
An open letter to advertising professionals and education partners
From a trepidatious BIPOC student about to enter the field.
Why DavidsTea launched a seasonal subscription box
From the C-Suite newsletter: The “Tea Tasting Club” will help the company transition to a digital model.
View from the C-Suite: Foot Locker builds community
The retailer’s new “Power” stores will double up as activation spaces and community hubs, says Canadian GM Richard McLeod.