Stephanie Yung returns to Zulu Alpha Kilo

The new head of design left her NY post to rejoin the agency and take it into the world of human-centred products and experiences.

By Jennifer Horn
12 hours ago
2020 Brand Holiday Ads: part one

Tim Hortons, Canada Post and Hemisphere address diversity, human connections and the holiday “high.”

By Daniel Calabretta
12 hours ago
IBM links up with Air Canada

Aeroplan becomes more intuitive and flexible in response to many being irked by user-unfriendly loyalty programs.

By Christopher Lombardo
12 hours ago
Leo Burnett takes action with five micro-actions

President Ben Tarr shares the little-big things the agency is doing to move the D&I agenda forward.

By Guest Contributor
1 day ago
What drives grocery loyalty online?

Caddle examines consumer preferences across major online players and explores how they can win over consumers in ecomm.

By Christopher Lombardo
1 day ago
Snack bar hopes its launch in Canada will bear fruit

LA-based That’s It is coming to grocery and aims to differentiate by promoting products that are “free from the top 12 allergens.”

By Christopher Lombardo
1 day ago
Impulse buys are still vital to the future of snacking

Euromonitor explores ways snack brands can continue to drive spontaneous purchases in an online world.

By Christopher Lombardo
1 day ago
Sampler and Men’s Health launch a sample kit

From the SMR newsletter: The publication’s readers handpick CPG samples that best match their lifestyle.

By Christopher Lombardo
1 day ago
Bob’s Your Uncle to launch influencer collaboration hub

Cora Brady, who stepped in as president this week, will lead the development of a platform that connects brands with creators.

By Daniel Calabretta
2 days ago
Scotiabank and BRP pick new partners

Rethink will enter 2021 as the bank’s new creative AOR, while M&H will officially take on content duties for the rec vehicle brand.

By Jennifer Horn
2 days ago
The Glenlivet sets the record straight

The Corby brand is looking to rehabilitate scotch whiskey’s stodgy, elitist reputation.

By Christopher Lombardo
2 days ago
An open letter to advertising professionals and education partners

From a trepidatious BIPOC student about to enter the field.

By Guest Contributor
2 days ago
Why DavidsTea launched a seasonal subscription box

From the C-Suite newsletter: The “Tea Tasting Club” will help the company transition to a digital model.

By Justin Dallaire
2 days ago
View from the C-Suite: Foot Locker builds community

The retailer’s new “Power” stores will double up as activation spaces and community hubs, says Canadian GM Richard McLeod.

By Justin Dallaire
2 days ago
