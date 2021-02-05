pexels-photo-359989

Up to the Minute: McCann hires new head of Montreal office

Plus, BIMM picks up a big project for CAA and Level5 adds to its consulting leadership.

By Josh Kolm
3 days ago
Which cultural shifts will be the most meaningful?

Juniper Park\TBWA’s Dustin Rideout shares four societal trends that brands can use to help write history’s next chapter.

By Guest Contributor
3 days ago
Momenti horses around to fight home cooking fatigue

The Dr. Oetker brand is bringing decadence and health together to reach young women and capitalize on more frozen food occasions.

By Christopher Lombardo
3 days ago
Kraft Heinz touts its new operating model’s focus on growth

Set to be fully deployed this year, the company says being able to pursue the best growth opportunities is already beginning a “turnaround” in Canada.

By Justin Crann
3 days ago
Coca-Cola’s Canadian VP of marketing to leave amid global restructuring

The beverage giant has revealed the progress of a realignment geared towards driving efficiency through a more centralized structure.

By Christopher Lombardo
4 days ago
The Shopper Innovation + Activation Awards selects 2021 jurors

Experts from across the industry will virtually join this year’s co-chairs in judging the work.

By Staff 
4 days ago
Wealthsimple files a new campaign for tax season

The company hopes focusing on taking the pain out of finances will resonate once again as it moves into another new area.

By Justin Crann
4 days ago
Diamond adds two creative leaders and expands to U.S.

The agency is answering demand for brand work locally and community marketing south of the border.

By Justin Crann
4 days ago
The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation simplifies the donor journey

A new digital presence aims to make the path to contribution more straightforward.

By Christopher Lombardo
5 days ago
Jack Daniel’s wants to make its positioning count in Canada

To make a global positioning resonate locally, the American whiskey is focusing less on history and more on the people who drink it.

By Justin Crann
5 days ago
Tux launches standalone foundation for pro-bono work

The Montreal agency’s new approach aims to overcome hurdles that have previously prevented it from making a bigger impact.

By Justin Crann
5 days ago
Organic revenue down by 5.4% at IPG

Despite stumbling compared to the previous quarter, the company anticipates positive growth before the year is out.

By Josh Kolm
5 days ago
Corner Office Shifts: Tammy Sadinsky joins CIBC

Plus, Indigo taps U.K. for next president and Nordstom nabs Alix Box to lead in Canada.

By Justin Dallaire
6 days ago
View from the C-Suite: 48North’s content-driven product strategy

Chief growth officer Kirsten Gauthier used the Latitude content platform to generate awareness and insights for a future product line.

By Justin Dallaire
6 days ago
