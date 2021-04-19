For the Grammys, Salt created a 90-second TV spot for RBC's music initiative celebrating musicians and their achievements during the COVID-19 pandemic, which was produced in-house with support from Media Mob creatives across Canada.

Shift Disturbers: Tosin Adeniyi helps Black youth find their place in ad land

The Nigerian-born account coordinator’s networking efforts bloomed into a mentorship program geared towards giving talent exposure they might not otherwise get.

By Justin Dallaire
2 hours ago
Deadline extended: Speak up on the industry’s D&I efforts

Strategy’s survey aims to take a pulse on how employees see their company’s progress on making the workplace more inclusive.

By Justin Dallaire
2 hours ago
In Brief: FCB wins a Grand Clio

Plus, Klick adds to production leadership while Nielsen and Loop partner to bring more AI capabilities to retailers.

By Josh Kolm
2 hours ago
How Air Canada changed course on its Fan Flights

The airline, looking to maintain its market presence, found travel-free surprises for its fan appreciation campaign.

By Christopher Lombardo
3 hours ago
Social Lite draws the curtain on more retail theatre

The RTD brand is promoting new products in a way that draws attention from larger competitors at the “moment of truth.”

By Christopher Lombardo
1 day ago
Campbell’s wants you to raise your own tomatoes

The CPG is driving home a message about sustainable agriculture to keep demand from the winter strong through gardening season.

By Christopher Lombardo
1 day ago
Perrier cozies up to the arts world again

The brand maintains its legacy of creative collaborations, this time to stand out in a competitive sparkling water aisle.

By Christopher Lombardo
1 day ago
How Funyuns fit with Frito-Lay’s cost-conscious plan

The U.S. cult favourite is part of a new line of value snacks the company hopes will answer an increasingly important consumer need.

By Christopher Lombardo
1 day ago
Sobeys grows excitement for produce with in-store farms

From Shopper Marketing Report: Having gardens in-store will cut the grocer’s carbon footprint and capitalize on home cooking.

By Justin Dallaire
1 day ago
IPG and WPP return to growth

Both holding companies are optimistic about the rest of the year, with WPP revealing more details about its new data offering.

By Josh Kolm
1 day ago
Ecobee ‘imagines’ a new brand platform

FCB/Six’s first work for the smart home brand aims to introduce people to complex tech in an emotionally relevant way.

By Christopher Lombardo
1 day ago
Jackman reinvents itself in push for collaboration

Sandra Duff takes over as president, overseeing a restructured leadership team to enable cross-disciplinary engagement.

By Justin Crann
1 day ago
Adidas Canada is bringing out its optimistic side

The sportswear brand has enlisted 10 of Canada’s top athletes to help the global campaign reach a big local audience.

By Justin Crann
1 day ago
How has COVID-19 shaped consumers’ eco views?

IBM finds the crisis has had more sway than news coverage or weather disasters, and it could be reflected in brand choice.

By Justin Dallaire
2 days ago
