Quaker-shopper-image

Quaker is hoping to score in-store with a big Hockey Canada contest

The brand’s effort to win breakfast comes with a “can’t miss” display.

By Christopher Lombardo
8 hours ago
Evolve Agency Group

Brandfire and OKD merge to become Evolve

Brandfire’s shopper capabilities are getting a boost with complementary media and production services.

By Christopher Lombardo
8 hours ago
Make Meals with More Meaning (2)

McCormick brings more meaning to the fall season

Large displays for Club House and French’s address the need for preventing hunger at schools ahead of Thanksgiving.

By Christopher Lombardo
8 hours ago
Quinta-main-image

Grocers’ buy local programs help Quinta disrupt quinoa

The Guelph brand believes there’s room for a made-in-Canada option in a category dominated by imports.

By Christopher Lombardo
8 hours ago
Caramilk-shopper-campaign

A bigger bar could be a secret to Caramilk’s success

The Mondelez brand has new packaging and formats for a contest that enforces a key brand equity message.

By Christopher Lombardo
8 hours ago
CMM

CMDC launches a Manifesto to champion local media

The organization wants to take a leadership role in conversations about the importance of trusted, community outlets.

By Justin Crann
9 hours ago
KHP

Kids Help Phone looks beyond the crisis moments

The non-profit wants to lower the barrier for reaching out by showcasing services ranging from community-building to dealing with the stress of back-to-school.

By Justin Crann
10 hours ago
CB_1x1-Office_ENG

Cracker Barrel brings the swagger back to cheese

Building on the popularity of a previous campaign, the company leans into an over-the-top love for its hero product.

By Christopher Lombardo
11 hours ago
Baycrest-image2

Baycrest guides Canadians to better brain health

A new campaign aims to solve a gap in education by showing that aging is not something to be feared.

By Christopher Lombardo
11 hours ago
Porter-Love

Porter rediscovers a ‘love’ of flying

After an 18-month marketing hiatus, the airline puts its customers’ love in the spotlight as it expands to new markets.

By Justin Dallaire
1 day ago
steveambeau

View from the C-Suite: Steve Ambeau defines success for Palliser and EQ3

Palliser Furniture Group’s first CMO says its first step will be to align on the meaning of brand, ecommerce and digital transformation.

By Justin Dallaire
1 day ago
Executives-Research-Planning

Few organizations consider themselves as leaders in CX

But research by Medallia and Ipsos finds customer experience investment may be on the rise.

By Justin Dallaire
1 day ago
Buble

The Garden and Edelman join SodaSteam’s agency roster

The new creative and PR AORs previously worked on the Bubly flavour drop launch earlier this year.

By Justin Crann
1 day ago
Public-Mobile-main

Public Mobile helps people make ‘cents’ of the wireless market

Telus’ low-cost provider is touting its no frills appeal with an appropriately simple message about its value proposition.

By Christopher Lombardo
1 day ago
12345Last »
﻿