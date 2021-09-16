Stock image 1 (1)

Four ways brands can embrace agility this holiday

Facebook’s insights on how brands can strengthen customer connections by staying nimble

Sponsored

pexels-sora-shimazaki-5668858

How I got clients to pay upfront

Quill CEO Fatima Zaidi explains how she gets clients to sign off and why the arrangement is beneficial for everyone.

By Guest Contributor
10 hours ago
GUD can drops

Gud finds a less-aggressive voice for its sports drink

The brand moves away from the category’s “hulking-out” imagery to try to appeal to a broader audience.

By Justin Crann
10 hours ago
Romeo Beckham

Canada Goose launches footwear with a show of force

The apparel maker leans into the pillars that have previously proven successful to send a strong message about its new boots.

By Justin Crann
11 hours ago
WestJet-escape-ad

WestJet plans an escape from a typical travel ad

The airline begins looking to international travel with a campaign that applies its helpful positioning to travellers who are a bit out of practice.

By Christopher Lombardo
11 hours ago
Parkscapes

2021 Strategy Awards: BBDO crowned Grand Prix winner

This year’s Gold winners include Anomaly, Cossette, FCB, Ogilvy, Milestone, Rethink, Taxi and The Local Collective, and were revealed during day two of MES.

By Jennifer Horn
1 day ago
The Home Depot

Why Home Depot Canada hasn’t been ‘chest-beating’ its CSR efforts

In a rare move for the retailer’s foundation, an internal campaign is taken externally to support its new TradeWorx program.

By Justin Dallaire
1 day ago
Doug Fry

Subway names new Canadian country lead amid refresh

Douglas Fry takes over from Christina Wells as the QSR works to revitalize its brand, which has seen a few bumps in the road.

By Justin Dallaire
1 day ago
scott-graham-research

Business leaders bullish on economic recovery

Appetite for risk is also up, finds research from Aon, as the c-suite reflects on how their businesses fared during the crisis.

By Justin Dallaire
1 day ago
Fire - Flower Holdings Corp--Fire - Flower Launches Pilot with A

Circle K and Fire & Flower to expand cannabis footprint

More co-located stores are planned for Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, with eyes on Ontario and the U.S.

By Josh Kolm
1 day ago
SidLee_BrownForman_1

Brown-Forman taps Sid Lee for corporate assignment

The agency will help the maker of brands like Jack Daniels communicate its history and bring cohesion to ESG efforts.

By Justin Crann
1 day ago
RBC-HER

RBC engages young fans with a music manifesto

H.E.R. leads an effort championing the creative diversity of Canadian musicians in the bank’s “First Up” program.

By Christopher Lombardo
1 day ago
BGC-CANADA-MAIN-IMAGE

BGC breaks down barriers in first post-rebrand campaign

The non-profit is familiarizing people with its new name by focusing on the opportunity its breadth of programs provide.

By Christopher Lombardo
1 day ago
Gravy

Air Miles takes off with a revamped brand identity

The loyalty program is celebrating a host of enhancements with a new campaign touting the everyday “extras” it offers.

By Justin Crann
2 days ago
Nissan-NFT-main

For Nissan, NFTs are more than a token gesture

The automaker taps into the technology to show off the aggressive innovation it has been using to refresh its vehicles.

By Christopher Lombardo
2 days ago
