McDonalds

Why Alter Ego is big on virtual LED production

A spec spot for McDonalds using tech from TV sets shows an opportunity to change the commercial production status quo.

By Justin Crann
11 hours ago
BPwishlist

Boston Pizza prints its own holiday catalogue

Featuring 20 pizza- and partner-inspired products, the restaurant is trying to build a stronger association with the season.

By Josh Kolm
11 hours ago
UTHS_Green-Anxiety-Lifestyle-CAN-1200x686

2021 Agency Holiday Cards: Part Three

Greetings from Citizen Relations, Trigger, Skylar and Publicis feature ugly sweaters, Christmas content and movie ideas.

By Justin Crann
12 hours ago
Dairy-cow

Canadians are braced for food inflation

The latest from IMI reveals consumers are prepared for a double whammy of high costs and rebounding pandemic fatigue.

By Christopher Lombardo
13 hours ago
ramon-salinero-vEE00Hx5d0Q-unsplash

Why brands need to be laser-focused on innovation

With the traditional levers of consumer relationship building disrupted, Dentsu lays out what needs to be done in 2022.

By Josh Kolm
1 day ago
secondcupexterior

Most-Read of 2021: C-Suite

This year’s top stories included restaurant disruptions, marketing execs returning to Canada and a legacy retailer succeeding thanks to digital investment.

By Josh Kolm
1 day ago
nesto

Nesto tries to make the mortgage process less of a slog

New CMO Martin Aubut has been trying to distance the platform from traditional ways of doing things as it expands across Canada.

By Staff 
1 day ago
brentnelsen

Edelman hires Brent Nelsen in global strategy role

The former Leo Burnett and Publicis exec is also tasked with leading an effort to build trust into its offering and strategic approach.

By Josh Kolm
1 day ago
Swiss-Chalet-spot

Swiss Chalet puts a generous twist on its holiday campaign

The chain is once again focusing on the Festive Special, but as a way to promote a gifting function in its app.

By Christopher Lombardo
1 day ago
scene

Scotiabank merges Scene and Scotia Rewards

The new Scene+ program lets over 10 million members earn and redeem with Expedia, Rakuten, Best Buy and Apple.

By Josh Kolm
1 day ago
Innocean Creative Promotions

Innocean promotes three creative leaders

Bill Newberry will oversee the agency’s Kia work while Kevin Belanger and David Strasser will lead on Hyundai and Genesis.

By Justin Crann
2 days ago
pexels-fauxels-3183197

Angry Butterfly adds senior strategy expertise

Kristian Visconti is bringing the agency’s headcount over 20 after one year of operation.

By Josh Kolm
2 days ago
unitedapart

ZGM takes Best of Show at Anvil Awards

The “United Apart” campaign helped the agency pick up 15 awards at the show recognizing the best of Western Canada.

By Josh Kolm
2 days ago
pexels-ivan-samkov-7620920

Was live shopping a flash in the pan?

According to Caddle insights, interest in attending shoppable livestreams is low, but there’s opportunity among certain groups.

By Christopher Lombardo
2 days ago
12345Last »
﻿