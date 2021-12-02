Why Alter Ego is big on virtual LED production
A spec spot for McDonalds using tech from TV sets shows an opportunity to change the commercial production status quo.
Boston Pizza prints its own holiday catalogue
Featuring 20 pizza- and partner-inspired products, the restaurant is trying to build a stronger association with the season.
2021 Agency Holiday Cards: Part Three
Greetings from Citizen Relations, Trigger, Skylar and Publicis feature ugly sweaters, Christmas content and movie ideas.
Canadians are braced for food inflation
The latest from IMI reveals consumers are prepared for a double whammy of high costs and rebounding pandemic fatigue.
Why brands need to be laser-focused on innovation
With the traditional levers of consumer relationship building disrupted, Dentsu lays out what needs to be done in 2022.
Most-Read of 2021: C-Suite
This year’s top stories included restaurant disruptions, marketing execs returning to Canada and a legacy retailer succeeding thanks to digital investment.
Nesto tries to make the mortgage process less of a slog
New CMO Martin Aubut has been trying to distance the platform from traditional ways of doing things as it expands across Canada.
Edelman hires Brent Nelsen in global strategy role
The former Leo Burnett and Publicis exec is also tasked with leading an effort to build trust into its offering and strategic approach.
Swiss Chalet puts a generous twist on its holiday campaign
The chain is once again focusing on the Festive Special, but as a way to promote a gifting function in its app.
Scotiabank merges Scene and Scotia Rewards
The new Scene+ program lets over 10 million members earn and redeem with Expedia, Rakuten, Best Buy and Apple.
Innocean promotes three creative leaders
Bill Newberry will oversee the agency’s Kia work while Kevin Belanger and David Strasser will lead on Hyundai and Genesis.
Angry Butterfly adds senior strategy expertise
Kristian Visconti is bringing the agency’s headcount over 20 after one year of operation.
Was live shopping a flash in the pan?
According to Caddle insights, interest in attending shoppable livestreams is low, but there’s opportunity among certain groups.