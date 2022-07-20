FourSeasons_LoveLanguage

Four Seasons shows off its lap of luxury

The hospitality brand’s biggest ad spend to date is focused on the deeply personal ways it delivers opulent experiences.

By Justin Crann
5 hours ago
Campbells

Campbell’s reports strong Q4 revenues but lower profits

The company has several innovations planned to meet consumer tastes and address areas where cost is a concern.

By Christopher Lombardo
5 hours ago
ROMImmortal

Why brands are scrambling to get ‘re-platformed’

The industry is seeing a benefit in moving away from instant gratification strategies in favour of more meaningful and effective platforms.

By Justin Crann
5 hours ago
pexels-cottonbro-6069552

Rising costs are pushing consumers away from sustainable products

EY finds Canadians are more interested in things like cutting food waste and second hand shopping than buying higher-priced green products from brands.

By Josh Kolm
1 day ago
LG2-NewLook-retail-makeover2

Inside New Look’s new look

Lg2 revamped the optometry brand’s visual style to make the customer journey more intuitive and “beautiful.”

By Christopher Lombardo
1 day ago
Ssense-Tea-Pigeon

Pigeon snaps up a design award for SSense tea

The shop was the only Canadian winner in the NielsenIQ’s CPG-focused BASE Design Impact Awards.

By Christopher Lombardo
1 day ago
Film-London-campaign_featured

London, Ontario is making an offer filmmakers can’t refuse

The city is trying to lure productions by spoofing movies like The Godfather and Fargo in billboards across Toronto.

By Christopher Lombardo
1 day ago
Tonica-Sobeys

After its rebrand, Tonica goes national with Sobeys

The kombucha brand is benefiting from an expanded retail footprint, product redesign and interest in better-for-you products.

By Justin Crann
1 day ago
Savings-kraft-heinz

Kraft Heinz’s plan to save shoppers time and money

From Shopper Marketing Report: SaveWithShortcuts is a new digital-first hub based around coupons and recipe “hacks.”

By Christopher Lombardo
1 day ago
Bomb_Beverages_Inc__Welcome_to_the_Bomb_Squad__NEW_SakeBomb_Ente

SakeBomb is looking to blow up the RTD category

The challenger brand is coming to independent Western retailers with fun, explosive POS assets.

By Christopher Lombardo
1 day ago
21HER004_Hershey_HerShe_Wrappers

Nestle named most valuable food brand

Brand Finance’s annual ranking reveals Hershey is the world’s strongest brand.

By Christopher Lombardo
1 day ago
Rosen

Harry Rosen helps a couple get hitched

The clothier does a lot of business with men who want to look good at their wedding. This summer, it helped two of them get married.

By Justin Crann
2 days ago
TMU_MadeOfGrit_montage

Toronto Metropolitan University takes pride in its urban ‘grit’

In its first post-renaming campaign, the former Ryerson University turns to its downtown Toronto location to give it a new sense of identity.

By Justin Crann
2 days ago
