Four Seasons shows off its lap of luxury
The hospitality brand’s biggest ad spend to date is focused on the deeply personal ways it delivers opulent experiences.
Campbell’s reports strong Q4 revenues but lower profits
The company has several innovations planned to meet consumer tastes and address areas where cost is a concern.
Why brands are scrambling to get ‘re-platformed’
The industry is seeing a benefit in moving away from instant gratification strategies in favour of more meaningful and effective platforms.
Rising costs are pushing consumers away from sustainable products
EY finds Canadians are more interested in things like cutting food waste and second hand shopping than buying higher-priced green products from brands.
Inside New Look’s new look
Lg2 revamped the optometry brand’s visual style to make the customer journey more intuitive and “beautiful.”
Pigeon snaps up a design award for SSense tea
The shop was the only Canadian winner in the NielsenIQ’s CPG-focused BASE Design Impact Awards.
London, Ontario is making an offer filmmakers can’t refuse
The city is trying to lure productions by spoofing movies like The Godfather and Fargo in billboards across Toronto.
After its rebrand, Tonica goes national with Sobeys
The kombucha brand is benefiting from an expanded retail footprint, product redesign and interest in better-for-you products.
Kraft Heinz’s plan to save shoppers time and money
From Shopper Marketing Report: SaveWithShortcuts is a new digital-first hub based around coupons and recipe “hacks.”
SakeBomb is looking to blow up the RTD category
The challenger brand is coming to independent Western retailers with fun, explosive POS assets.
Nestle named most valuable food brand
Brand Finance’s annual ranking reveals Hershey is the world’s strongest brand.
Harry Rosen helps a couple get hitched
The clothier does a lot of business with men who want to look good at their wedding. This summer, it helped two of them get married.
Toronto Metropolitan University takes pride in its urban ‘grit’
In its first post-renaming campaign, the former Ryerson University turns to its downtown Toronto location to give it a new sense of identity.