Cannes Lions 2022: Juniper Park\TBWA wins Gold Glass Lion
Rethink and FCB also added Agency of the Year recognition to their accolades.
Jameson is making more time for social occasions
The whiskey brand creates its own version of happy hour, promoting it by lighting Toronto in green every night for a month.
Leo Burnett retains AOR duties for Metrolinx
The agency will continue to lead creative and strategy for the transit operator, as well as the Presto payment system.
Cannes Digest: Where things stand on the final day
Canadian agencies have five shots at adding to their Lion hauls in this afternoon’s last awards gala.
In Brief: Innocean Canada names two new VPs
Plus: Clark Influence opens a Toronto office, Zerotrillion gets AOR duties with Drop and JP\TBWA makes a CCO role official.
Cannes 2002: Canada wins Lions in four categories
Rethink’s work with Middle Child and Carat won in PR and Media, respectively, while FCB and Zulu won in Direct and Social.
Cannes 2022: Performance Art wins Gold in Creative Data
The agency also won a Silver for its work with Black & Abroad on the “Black Elevation Map” campaign.
Electric car buyers are fine with paying a premium
According to EY, there has been a rapid change in how much price impacts purchase intent.
Cannes Digest: The latest totals as the festival enters the home stretch
There are 24 chances for Canadian agencies to win more Lions on Thursday.
Cannes 2022: Two more nominations on the last round of shortlists
There was no Canadian work shortlisted in Sustainable Development, but Bensimon Byrne and Rethink picked up nods in Film.
Cannes 2022: Four Gold Lions for Canada in Effectiveness and Strategy
FCB took a pair, while Ogilvy and Rethink got one each, in two of Cannes’ most difficult categories.