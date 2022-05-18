signalforhelp

Cannes Lions 2022: Juniper Park\TBWA wins Gold Glass Lion

Rethink and FCB also added Agency of the Year recognition to their accolades.

By Josh Kolm
2 days ago
image001

Crest wants the next generation of allies to smile with pride

The P&G brand is focusing on the “powerful” moments that come from 2SLGBTQ+ allyship and support.

By Justin Crann
2 days ago
jamesonftd

Jameson is making more time for social occasions

The whiskey brand creates its own version of happy hour, promoting it by lighting Toronto in green every night for a month.

By Justin Crann
2 days ago
metrolinx

Leo Burnett retains AOR duties for Metrolinx

The agency will continue to lead creative and strategy for the transit operator, as well as the Presto payment system.

By Josh Kolm
2 days ago
canneslion

Cannes Digest: Where things stand on the final day

Canadian agencies have five shots at adding to their Lion hauls in this afternoon’s last awards gala.

By Josh Kolm
2 days ago
Innocean

In Brief: Innocean Canada names two new VPs

Plus: Clark Influence opens a Toronto office, Zerotrillion gets AOR duties with Drop and JP\TBWA makes a CCO role official.

By Justin Crann
2 days ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-23 at 1.21.29 PM

Cannes 2002: Canada wins Lions in four categories

Rethink’s work with Middle Child and Carat won in PR and Media, respectively, while FCB and Zulu won in Direct and Social.

By Josh Kolm
3 days ago
processed-6743d5e6-b267-4739-bc03-2ba929e1c1f3_7sLgzCVe

Cannes 2022: Performance Art wins Gold in Creative Data

The agency also won a Silver for its work with Black & Abroad on the “Black Elevation Map” campaign.

By Justin Crann
3 days ago
EY__Ernst___Young__Nearly_half_of_Canadians_say_they_plan_to_buy

Electric car buyers are fine with paying a premium

According to EY, there has been a rapid change in how much price impacts purchase intent.

By Christopher Lombardo
3 days ago
Maple-diversity

Diverse leaders are a bulwark against staff exodus

Despite helping prevent turnover, the latest from the CMA finds there hasn’t been meaningful changes in senior diversity.

By Christopher Lombardo
3 days ago
Table ALT

IKEA turns Pride rally signs into a table

The retailer wants to be more of a change agent this year, using the table to host conversations online and in-store.

By Christopher Lombardo
3 days ago
Cannes Lions 2019 : Day One

Cannes Digest: The latest totals as the festival enters the home stretch

There are 24 chances for Canadian agencies to win more Lions on Thursday.

By Josh Kolm
3 days ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-23 at 7.24.47 AM

Cannes 2022: Two more nominations on the last round of shortlists

There was no Canadian work shortlisted in Sustainable Development, but Bensimon Byrne and Rethink picked up nods in Film.

By Josh Kolm
3 days ago
Project Understood

Cannes 2022: Four Gold Lions for Canada in Effectiveness and Strategy

FCB took a pair, while Ogilvy and Rethink got one each, in two of Cannes’ most difficult categories.

By Josh Kolm
4 days ago
