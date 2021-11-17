2021 Media Innovation Awards shortlist revealed This year's MIAs winners will be revealed during a virtual show on December 2.

After a dedicated group of jurors spent countless hours reviewing work submitted to this year’s Media Innovation Awards, the shortlist is finally being revealed.

Co-chairs Robin Hassan, director of integrated marketing and digital transformation at Unilever and Kevin Johnson, CEO at GroupM Canada, along with nine other media innovation experts, gathered virtually over four days in late October to deliberate the very best of the MIAs submissions.

Having being put on pause due to the pandemic in 2020, the MIAs returned this year with submissions that had eligible dates ranging from July 2019 to July 2021 – a judging challenge not for the faint of heart, but one the jury rose to. Between the co-chairs, judges, and online jury, the submissions were narrowed down from two years worth of submissions to the 64 unique campaigns listed below.

The winners of the MIAs, along with Media Leader of the Year and Media Partner of the Year, will be revealed in a virtual show on December 2.

As always, the following list is arranged in alphabetical order and in no way reflects top performers: