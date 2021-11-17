2021 Media Innovation Awards shortlist revealed

This year's MIAs winners will be revealed during a virtual show on December 2.
By Lindsay Beaudoin
After a dedicated group of jurors spent countless hours reviewing work submitted to this year’s Media Innovation Awards, the shortlist is finally being revealed.

Co-chairs Robin Hassan, director of integrated marketing and digital transformation at Unilever and Kevin Johnson, CEO at GroupM Canada, along with nine other media innovation experts, gathered virtually over four days in late October to deliberate the very best of the MIAs submissions.

Having being put on pause due to the pandemic in 2020, the MIAs returned this year with submissions that had eligible dates ranging from July 2019 to July 2021 – a judging challenge not for the faint of heart, but one the jury rose to. Between the co-chairs, judges, and online jury, the submissions were narrowed down from two years worth of submissions to the 64 unique campaigns listed below.

The winners of the MIAs, along with Media Leader of the Year and Media Partner of the Year, will be revealed in a virtual show on December 2.

As always, the following list is arranged in alphabetical order and in no way reflects top performers:

 

Entry Name Agency Client Name
#CanadaRemembers Cossette Media Government of Canada (Veterans Affairs Canada)
#FanFini Jersey Swap UM & FCB BMO
6 Degrees Below The Horizon Jungle Media Sollio Agriculture
ActToo FCB/SIX MeToo
ADCC All-Nighter Webathon Zulu Alpha Kilo Advertising and Design Club of Canada
AI-Powered Creativity Jungle Media AutoTRADER
Bee Hotel Wavemaker Danone
BMO Eclipse VISA Infinite Card Launch UM, Reprise & FCB BMO
BMO Sustainability: Banking For Change FCB & UM BMO
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Initiative Media Amazon Prime Video
Bugs Out! Touché! Wilson
Cal for Cal FCB Michelob Ultra
Can-Am Therapy Touché! BRP (Can-Am Off-Road)
Catch the Scam Zulu Alpha Kilo & iQuanti HomeEquity Bank
Chatelaine Summer Fun Guide St. Joseph Communications &
Patron Studio		 Georgian Bay Spirit Company
Check Your Reflex Zulu Alpha Kilo & PHD Media Responsible Gambling Council
Dealership Done Digital Touché! Volkswagen
ESCape Abuse Union Interval House
Escape Mountain Touché! BRP (Ski Doo)
Feed The Dream Tablecloth FCB Sobeys
Feeding Imagination Zulu Alpha Kilo & Spark Foundry Campbell Canada
Financial Fairness FCB & UM BMO
GE Appliances Restaurant Spotlight Craft Public Relations GE Appliances Canada
GIPHY Bensimon Byrne Arterra Wines (Jackson-Triggs)
Go Human. Book Human. Broken Heart Love Affair Internova Travel Group
Green Screen Shirt Zulu Alpha Kilo Harry Rosen
Grown With Love Initiative Media Wendy’s
HBC x Animal Crossing Cossette Media Hudson’s Bay Company
Heinz Bottleneck Carat Kraft Heinz
Hendrick’s Gin Presents Peculiar Puzzles Jungle Media PMA
Hyundai Goes Dynamic in Search Innocean Worldwide Hyundai Auto
Journey Jam Initiative Media Destination Canada
Ketchup+ OMD PepsiCo
Ladies, Rule the Road Touché! BRP (Can-Am On-Road)
Leveraging Love and Hate Touché! Sport Chek
Levi’s Double Portal: Cure For Joyless Shopping UM Levi’s
Loved ones forget themselves too Cossette Media Fédération Québecoise des sociétés de l’Alzheimer
Neutrogena Drag Race:
Celebrating Your Inner Queen		 UM & Bell Media Johnson & Johnson
No… You can’t do that! Spark Foundry Starbucks
Not For Lease The Local Collective Roncesvalles Village BIA
Oh Henry! 4:25 Buds: Bringing Buds Together UM & Anomaly The Hershey Company
One Million Strong OMD SickKids Foundation
Operation Puck Drop Touché! Canadian Tire
Operation Support Local PHD Scotiabank
Out-of-Work Mannequins Zulu Alpha Kilo Toronto Association of Business
Improvement Areas (TABIA)
Project Understood FCB Google AI / CDSS
Projecting Hope Zulu Alpha Kilo Cineplex
Publicly Traded FCB/SIX LifeStyles HealthCare
Reese Outrageous Flying Snack Cupboard UM & Mosaic The Hershey Company
Reeseter Virtual Egg Hunt UM & Anomaly The Hershey Company
See What Care Can Do UM & Huge Sinai Health Network
SingleCut Notes IPA Zulu Alpha Kilo SingleCut Beersmiths
The Art of Winter Initiative Media Travel Alberta
The C(ooh)VID-19 Dashboard Cossette Media Government of Canada (Public Health Agency of Canada)
The Gift You Didn’t Get Touché! Sport Chek
The Mental Game UM Movember
The More You O Zulu Alpha Kilo Consonant Skin+Care
The Polaroid Project Jungle Media McCord Museum
The Rainforest Fire Channel Zulu Alpha Kilo & UM Amazon Rainforest Conservancy
The Stranger Experiment PHD Arterra Wines Canada (Bodacious)
Tough Turban Zulu Alpha Kilo Pfaff Harley-Davidson
Vacation Intervention Sid Lee Media Air Transat
Won’t Wake the Baby Carat IKEA
Worlds Oldest e-Sports Team Zulu Alpha Kilo & OMD HomeEquity Bank / Royal Canadian Legion
