Revealing the 2022 Strategy Awards shortlist This year's winners will be awarded at a gala following the Marketing Evolution: C-Suite Summit on Sept. 29.

The 2022 Strategy Awards shortlist has arrived.

The following campaigns were scored among the highest in their respective categories by this year’s judges. They were discussed and debated over inside the jury room, led by co-chairs Bob Park, chief brand officer of GE Appliances and Shari Walczak, co-founder and chief strategy officer at The Garden.

As the Strategy Awards continues to grow, so does the demand for category additions and refinements. This year, The Strategy Awards introduced four new categories: Budget-Savvy Strategy, DEI Strategy, Sustainability Strategy, and B2B Strategy. For a list of categories and their descriptions, please visit the Strategy Awards category page.

The Strategy Awards will be held in person following this year’s Marketing Evolution C-Suite Summit on Sept. 29 at The Symes in Toronto. For registration and information, please visit the Strategy Awards website.

The follow cases in the 2022 Strategy Awards Shortlist are presented in alphabetical order and are in no way organized by performance: