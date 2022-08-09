Revealing the 2022 Strategy Awards shortlist

This year's winners will be awarded at a gala following the Marketing Evolution: C-Suite Summit on Sept. 29.
By Lindsay Beaudoin
1 hour ago
The 2022 Strategy Awards shortlist has arrived.

The following campaigns were scored among the highest in their respective categories by this year’s judges. They were discussed and debated over inside the jury room, led by co-chairs Bob Park, chief brand officer of GE Appliances and Shari Walczak, co-founder and chief strategy officer at The Garden.

As the Strategy Awards continues to grow, so does the demand for category additions and refinements. This year, The Strategy Awards introduced four new categories: Budget-Savvy Strategy, DEI Strategy, Sustainability Strategy, and B2B Strategy. For a list of categories and their descriptions, please visit the Strategy Awards category page.

The Strategy Awards will be held in person following this year’s Marketing Evolution C-Suite Summit on Sept. 29 at The Symes in Toronto. For registration and information, please visit the Strategy Awards website.

The follow cases in the 2022 Strategy Awards Shortlist are presented in alphabetical order and are in no way organized by performance:

Entry Name Client Agency/Company
#TapeOutHate ABinBev – Budweiser Anomaly
20 years of iconic evolution Telus The&Partnership
65 Bays of Giveaways Fountain Tire FCB
A smart home service that rewards sustainable behaviour Hilo lg2
Ability Signs Décathlon Canada Rethink
Add the M YWCA Metro Vancouver Rethink
Be a Light SickKids Foundation Cossette
Betweenages Nestle McCann Canada
Beyond Bait A&W Canada Rethink
Bugs Out! Wilson Touché!
Campbell’s Brothtails Campbell’s Canada Leo Burnett
Caramilk Secret Confirmed Mondelez Ogilvy Canada
Colours of Pride Fondation Émergence Rethink
Come Home 2022 Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism Target Marketing
Discover Together Destination Ontario FCB
Don’t Get Dieppe’d St. John’s Board of Trade Target Marketing
Dream Drop Lotto Max FCB
Drink from the Cup Molson Canadian Rethink
Fear No Age Baycrest BBDO
Financial Force for Change Vancity Taxi
Fire Songs Girl Guides of Canada Zulu Alpha Kilo
Gear Up BMO FCB Montréal
Golf Harry Rosen Zulu Alpha Kilo
Green Screen Shirt Harry Rosen Zulu Alpha Kilo
Heinz Hot Dog Pact Kraft Heinz Rethink
Hockey Night in Canada, Multilingual Edition Molson Canadian Rethink
Immortal Poppy Royal Canadian Legion Wunderman Thompson
Just Far Enough Away Niagara Falls Tourism Zerotrillion
Let’s enjoy Québec City while they can’t Destination Québec Cité lg2
Lifegiving Light HSBC Bank USA Wunderman Thompson
Local Cannabis Beverage Outlet Truss Beverage Agnostic
Lottery SickKids Foundation Cossette
Love, Scarborough Scarborough Health Network Ogilvy
Make It with Dairy BC Dairy Association Taxi
Micro-Influencer Good Robot Brewing Co. Wunder
Purdys Holiday Braille Box Purdys Rethink
Put Fun on the Table Maple Leaf Foods FUSE Create
Repurposeful Instructions IKEA Rethink
Simu x Google Pixel 6 Launch: Mandarin Google Canada Cossette
Sound of Spending Interac Zulu Alpha Kilo
The Black Elevation Map Black & Abroad Performance Art
The Carbon-Neutral Net Volkswagen Canada Taxi / Type1
The Cristiano Bottle IKEA Rethink
The Home Depot’s Predictive Prospecting The Home Depot Canada Contobox
The Micropedia of Microaggressions BBPA Zulu Alpha Kilo
The Mindsets Paper Canadian Down Syndrome Society FCB
The New Deal Ontario Cannabis Store Cleansheet Communications
The Reunion Uber Eats Mosaic
The ScrapsBook IKEA Rethink
Tough Turban Pfaff Harley-Davidson Zulu Alpha Kilo
Truly Helps Canac lg2 Québec
Uncomfortable Truth Human Rights Foundation Taxi
Uncomposed White Ribbon Bensimon Byrne / Narrative / OneMethod
Unsilence the Conversation Sunnybrook Hospital -
Parent and Infant Loss (PAIL) Network		 No Fixed Address

 

