Revealing the 2022 Strategy Awards shortlist
This year's winners will be awarded at a gala following the Marketing Evolution: C-Suite Summit on Sept. 29.
The 2022 Strategy Awards shortlist has arrived.
The following campaigns were scored among the highest in their respective categories by this year’s judges. They were discussed and debated over inside the jury room, led by co-chairs Bob Park, chief brand officer of GE Appliances and Shari Walczak, co-founder and chief strategy officer at The Garden.
As the Strategy Awards continues to grow, so does the demand for category additions and refinements. This year, The Strategy Awards introduced four new categories: Budget-Savvy Strategy, DEI Strategy, Sustainability Strategy, and B2B Strategy. For a list of categories and their descriptions, please visit the Strategy Awards category page.
The Strategy Awards will be held in person following this year’s Marketing Evolution C-Suite Summit on Sept. 29 at The Symes in Toronto. For registration and information, please visit the Strategy Awards website.
The follow cases in the 2022 Strategy Awards Shortlist are presented in alphabetical order and are in no way organized by performance:
|Entry Name
|Client
|Agency/Company
|#TapeOutHate
|ABinBev – Budweiser
|Anomaly
|20 years of iconic evolution
|Telus
|The&Partnership
|65 Bays of Giveaways
|Fountain Tire
|FCB
|A smart home service that rewards sustainable behaviour
|Hilo
|lg2
|Ability Signs
|Décathlon Canada
|Rethink
|Add the M
|YWCA Metro Vancouver
|Rethink
|Be a Light
|SickKids Foundation
|Cossette
|Betweenages
|Nestle
|McCann Canada
|Beyond Bait
|A&W Canada
|Rethink
|Bugs Out!
|Wilson
|Touché!
|Campbell’s Brothtails
|Campbell’s Canada
|Leo Burnett
|Caramilk Secret Confirmed
|Mondelez
|Ogilvy Canada
|Colours of Pride
|Fondation Émergence
|Rethink
|Come Home 2022
|Newfoundland and Labrador Tourism
|Target Marketing
|Discover Together
|Destination Ontario
|FCB
|Don’t Get Dieppe’d
|St. John’s Board of Trade
|Target Marketing
|Dream Drop
|Lotto Max
|FCB
|Drink from the Cup
|Molson Canadian
|Rethink
|Fear No Age
|Baycrest
|BBDO
|Financial Force for Change
|Vancity
|Taxi
|Fire Songs
|Girl Guides of Canada
|Zulu Alpha Kilo
|Gear Up
|BMO
|FCB Montréal
|Golf
|Harry Rosen
|Zulu Alpha Kilo
|Green Screen Shirt
|Harry Rosen
|Zulu Alpha Kilo
|Heinz Hot Dog Pact
|Kraft Heinz
|Rethink
|Hockey Night in Canada, Multilingual Edition
|Molson Canadian
|Rethink
|Immortal Poppy
|Royal Canadian Legion
|Wunderman Thompson
|Just Far Enough Away
|Niagara Falls Tourism
|Zerotrillion
|Let’s enjoy Québec City while they can’t
|Destination Québec Cité
|lg2
|Lifegiving Light
|HSBC Bank USA
|Wunderman Thompson
|Local Cannabis Beverage Outlet
|Truss Beverage
|Agnostic
|Lottery
|SickKids Foundation
|Cossette
|Love, Scarborough
|Scarborough Health Network
|Ogilvy
|Make It with Dairy
|BC Dairy Association
|Taxi
|Micro-Influencer
|Good Robot Brewing Co.
|Wunder
|Purdys Holiday Braille Box
|Purdys
|Rethink
|Put Fun on the Table
|Maple Leaf Foods
|FUSE Create
|Repurposeful Instructions
|IKEA
|Rethink
|Simu x Google Pixel 6 Launch: Mandarin
|Google Canada
|Cossette
|Sound of Spending
|Interac
|Zulu Alpha Kilo
|The Black Elevation Map
|Black & Abroad
|Performance Art
|The Carbon-Neutral Net
|Volkswagen Canada
|Taxi / Type1
|The Cristiano Bottle
|IKEA
|Rethink
|The Home Depot’s Predictive Prospecting
|The Home Depot Canada
|Contobox
|The Micropedia of Microaggressions
|BBPA
|Zulu Alpha Kilo
|The Mindsets Paper
|Canadian Down Syndrome Society
|FCB
|The New Deal
|Ontario Cannabis Store
|Cleansheet Communications
|The Reunion
|Uber Eats
|Mosaic
|The ScrapsBook
|IKEA
|Rethink
|Tough Turban
|Pfaff Harley-Davidson
|Zulu Alpha Kilo
|Truly Helps
|Canac
|lg2 Québec
|Uncomfortable Truth
|Human Rights Foundation
|Taxi
|Uncomposed
|White Ribbon
|Bensimon Byrne / Narrative / OneMethod
|Unsilence the Conversation
|Sunnybrook Hospital -
Parent and Infant Loss (PAIL) Network
|No Fixed Address