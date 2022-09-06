Agency of the Year 2022: Digital & Design The first batch of finalists for this year have been revealed, along with the juries who chose them.

Today marks the first announcement of the agencies that made it through to the shortlist for the 2022 Agency of the Year competition, along with the judges that assessed the cases, starting with Digital and Design.

For the Digital and Design categories, each agency was evaluated on a body of work comprised of three cases they believe are their top performers over the past year. Digital AOY focuses, as the name suggests, on digital-led campaigns that have broken boundaries using the creative and strategic integration of online media. Design rewards work that is stunning in both its visuals and innovations, from packaging and visual identity to brand platforms and websites.

The other category shortlists and their juries will be announced in the following days.

After two years of online events, Agency of the Year is also returning to an in-person event for 2022. This year’s gala will take place on Nov. 1 at Koerner Hall in Toronto. For more information, please visit the Agency of the Year website.

These finalists are listed in alphabetical order and in no way reflect their performance:

Digital Agency of the Year Shortlist

FCB

Lg2

McCann

Mint

Rethink

So.da

Taxi

Wunderman Thompson

Zulu Alpha Kilo

Digital Agency of the Year Jury

Kevin Banderk, CMO/CRO, Ecobee

Matt Di Paola, global chief client partner, Huge

John Dutton, partner, CCO, Camden

Trent Fulton, chief collaboration officer, Yes&

Andrea Hunt, former CMO, Arterra Wines

Andrea Limbardi, chief customer and digital officer, Indigo

Irem Lutz, marketing director, brand & digital, The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation

Damon Sloane, VP, marketing & digital transformation, Joseph Robkoff Inc.

Design Agency of the Year Shorlist

Citizen Relations

Cossette

Daughter Creative

Leo Burnett

Lg2

Mosaic

No Fixed Address

One Twenty Three West

Rethink

Taxi

Zulu Alpha Kilo

Design Agency of the Year Jury

Maxinne Aubyuan, chief experience officer, Wunderman Thompson

Yen Chu, creative director and graphic designer, freelance

Alex Cirka, creative director, Superette

Stefan Harvalias, CMO, Kits

Laura Kim, ECD, Forsman & Bodenfors

Shawn Lambino, design director, Anomaly

Karolina Loboda, creative director, KL Studio

Lisa Nakamura, designer/brand identity specialist, freelance

Dave Rogers, creative director, Jacknife

Amin Todai, founder & CCO, OneMethod