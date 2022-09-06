Agency of the Year 2022: Digital & Design
The first batch of finalists for this year have been revealed, along with the juries who chose them.
Today marks the first announcement of the agencies that made it through to the shortlist for the 2022 Agency of the Year competition, along with the judges that assessed the cases, starting with Digital and Design.
For the Digital and Design categories, each agency was evaluated on a body of work comprised of three cases they believe are their top performers over the past year. Digital AOY focuses, as the name suggests, on digital-led campaigns that have broken boundaries using the creative and strategic integration of online media. Design rewards work that is stunning in both its visuals and innovations, from packaging and visual identity to brand platforms and websites.
The other category shortlists and their juries will be announced in the following days.
After two years of online events, Agency of the Year is also returning to an in-person event for 2022. This year’s gala will take place on Nov. 1 at Koerner Hall in Toronto. For more information, please visit the Agency of the Year website.
These finalists are listed in alphabetical order and in no way reflect their performance:
Digital Agency of the Year Shortlist
FCB
Lg2
McCann
Mint
Rethink
So.da
Taxi
Wunderman Thompson
Zulu Alpha Kilo
Digital Agency of the Year Jury
Kevin Banderk, CMO/CRO, Ecobee
Matt Di Paola, global chief client partner, Huge
John Dutton, partner, CCO, Camden
Trent Fulton, chief collaboration officer, Yes&
Andrea Hunt, former CMO, Arterra Wines
Andrea Limbardi, chief customer and digital officer, Indigo
Irem Lutz, marketing director, brand & digital, The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation
Damon Sloane, VP, marketing & digital transformation, Joseph Robkoff Inc.
Design Agency of the Year Shorlist
Citizen Relations
Cossette
Daughter Creative
Leo Burnett
Lg2
Mosaic
No Fixed Address
One Twenty Three West
Rethink
Taxi
Zulu Alpha Kilo
Design Agency of the Year Jury
Maxinne Aubyuan, chief experience officer, Wunderman Thompson
Yen Chu, creative director and graphic designer, freelance
Alex Cirka, creative director, Superette
Stefan Harvalias, CMO, Kits
Laura Kim, ECD, Forsman & Bodenfors
Shawn Lambino, design director, Anomaly
Karolina Loboda, creative director, KL Studio
Lisa Nakamura, designer/brand identity specialist, freelance
Dave Rogers, creative director, Jacknife
Amin Todai, founder & CCO, OneMethod