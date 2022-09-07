Agency of the Year Shortlists: PR This week's roll-out continues with the shops that influenced the masses over the last year.

Every day this week, strategy is revealing the shortlists for each category in this year’s Agency of the Year awards, as well as the judges who chose them. Check out the other shortlists here.

The next round of 2022 Agency of the Year shortlists has been released, this time looking at the contenders for this year’s PR AOY.

The category recognizes the top public relations firms in the country for smart, creative communications that drove influence over the past year.

Each agency submitted a body of work comprised of three cases they believe best demonstrated their excellence in these areas. Entrants were evaluated by a jury of nine industry experts from brands and peers in PR.

After two years of virtual events, Agency of the Year will be returning to an in-person gala for 2022, taking place on Nov. 1 at Koerner Hall in Toronto. For more information, please visit the Agency of the Year website.

These finalists are listed in alphabetical order and in no way reflect their performance:

PR Agency of the Year Shortlist

Agnostic

Citizen Relations

Craft Public Relations

Middle Child

Narrative

No Fixed Address

Pomp and Circumstance PR

Proof

Rethink

PR Agency of the Year Jury

Ronald Alepain, global chief communications officer, TD Bank

Andrea Anders, founder and principal, Andrea Anders Inc.

Johanna Andren, head of marketing, IKEA

David Jang, chief communications officer, Metrolinx

Natasha Koifman, president, NKPR

Carol Levine, CEO, Energi PR

Robert MacLean, reputation management specialist, MacLean PR & Corporate Communications

Maxine McDonald, VP, MSL Group

Shannon Stephaniuk, founder, Glossy PR