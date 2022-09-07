Agency of the Year Shortlists: PR
This week's roll-out continues with the shops that influenced the masses over the last year.
Every day this week, strategy is revealing the shortlists for each category in this year’s Agency of the Year awards, as well as the judges who chose them. Check out the other shortlists here.
The next round of 2022 Agency of the Year shortlists has been released, this time looking at the contenders for this year’s PR AOY.
The category recognizes the top public relations firms in the country for smart, creative communications that drove influence over the past year.
Each agency submitted a body of work comprised of three cases they believe best demonstrated their excellence in these areas. Entrants were evaluated by a jury of nine industry experts from brands and peers in PR.
After two years of virtual events, Agency of the Year will be returning to an in-person gala for 2022, taking place on Nov. 1 at Koerner Hall in Toronto. For more information, please visit the Agency of the Year website.
These finalists are listed in alphabetical order and in no way reflect their performance:
PR Agency of the Year Shortlist
Agnostic
Citizen Relations
Craft Public Relations
Middle Child
Narrative
No Fixed Address
Pomp and Circumstance PR
Proof
Rethink
PR Agency of the Year Jury
Ronald Alepain, global chief communications officer, TD Bank
Andrea Anders, founder and principal, Andrea Anders Inc.
Johanna Andren, head of marketing, IKEA
David Jang, chief communications officer, Metrolinx
Natasha Koifman, president, NKPR
Carol Levine, CEO, Energi PR
Robert MacLean, reputation management specialist, MacLean PR & Corporate Communications
Maxine McDonald, VP, MSL Group
Shannon Stephaniuk, founder, Glossy PR