Launching a new chapter in cannabis shopper marketing

Fluent is shaping the evolution of cannabis retail through the beverage category. Tapping CPG playbooks as the Labatt and High Park joint venture launches new CBD-infused beverages, Fluent aims to make the shopper journey easier, especially for new consumers.

From category management to shelf layouts, and from merchandising to messaging – find out how Fluent is working closely with retailers to elevate the cannabis shopping experience.