Content cues for a new decade: WGSN breaks down key consumer trends To inform your content marketing strategy going forward, learn what’s going to resonate with your consumer next. How will people’s ...

To inform your content marketing strategy going forward, learn what’s going to resonate with your consumer next. How will people’s behaviors evolve and what will they expect from brands and retailers in the near future?

Director of WGSN Insight, Andrea Bell presents the key consumer sentiments and profiles that will disrupt industries and drive growth in 2022.