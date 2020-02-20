Cracking the diversity code: Egg Farmers of Canada It’s time to go beyond translating mainstream campaigns, and start baking diversity into your content marketing strategy. When Egg Farmers ...

It’s time to go beyond translating mainstream campaigns, and start baking diversity into your content marketing strategy. When Egg Farmers of Canada explored the through-line of experiences that people share through the lens of boosting sales – it was evident that ethnicity matters. The barriers to egg consumption for South Asians and Chinese consumers were different.

In this session, learn how Egg Farmers created a unique content strategy to resonate with these communities – resulting in an 18% increase in sales and a major behavioural shift towards egg consumption.