Cracking the diversity code: Egg Farmers of Canada

By Natalya Chernova
1 min ago

It’s time to go beyond translating mainstream campaigns, and start baking diversity into your content marketing strategy. When Egg Farmers of Canada explored the through-line of experiences that people share through the lens of boosting sales – it was evident that ethnicity matters. The barriers to egg consumption for South Asians and Chinese consumers were different.

In this session, learn how Egg Farmers created a unique content strategy to resonate with these communities – resulting in an 18% increase in sales and a major behavioural shift towards egg consumption.

Sarah Caron

Director, Marketing and Nutrition, Egg Farmers of Canada

Rosie Gentile

SVP Experience Design, Cossette

