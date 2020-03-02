The 3 Ps propelling Kimberly-Clark’s data-driven marketing shift A commitment to digital transformation can see CPG optimize sales and marketing by leveraging tech to deliver best-in-class consumer experiences. ...

A commitment to digital transformation can see CPG optimize sales and marketing by leveraging tech to deliver best-in-class consumer experiences. Therese Brisson will share some of the people, processes and partnership shifts behind transformative data-driven marketing.

Learn the importance of setting the right KPIs, how to come up with the right data management strategy, and how a key acquisition helped Kimberly-Clark leverage their tech stack for attribution in a market without robust purchase data.