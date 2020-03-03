adHOME digs beneath the surface to win Ontario One Call agency review Ontario non-profit shifts focus to change consumer behaviour ahead of Dig Safe Month

The London, Ont.-based agency adHOME Creative dug deep during a recent competitive national review, winning agency-of-record status with Ontario One Call.

Ontario One Call is a non-profit organization that advises homeowners and businesses on underground hazards when digging for landscaping or construction. It links several utility and infrastructure owners in the province and promotes its services with the message “Call or Click Before You Dig.”

Ontario One Call’s current marketing strategy mostly focuses on brand recognition. While adHOME’s new three-year mandate will continue those efforts, adHOME senior copywriter Liz Dietrich said it also hopes to change consumer behaviour. Since 2012, Ontario residents have been required by law to consult with community utility owners before they dig.

The agency review began in November. adHOME got the nod in December and is currently crafting a campaign to launch in April, which has been dubbed Dig Safe Month by the Ontario Regional Common Ground Alliance.

adHOME, a full-service advertising and digital agency, opened in 1999 and has approximately 30 full time staff. It’s client portfolio includes brands such as the University of Toronto, Boehringer Ingelheim’s Canadian animal health division, Superior Propane and Maple Leaf Foodservice.

“An opportunity like this is extremely validating for an agency,” says Mary-Ellen Willard, adHOME’s ECD. “We’re very confident in our talent and experience, but it still feels really great to win.”

In January, the agency also announced a partnership with Toronto agency Dyversity to expand its client offering into the multicultural marketing space.